Score another win for the Stingrays.
The Washington Swim team is 2-0 to begin the season after picking up a win in Creve Coeur against the JCC Sharks, 299-244.
The Stingrays outscored the Sharks in both the male and female portions of the event. Washington’s boys won, 137-132, and the girls won by a 162-112 margin.
“It was another exciting night at the pool,” Washington Head Coach Tracy Moreland said. “The team is improving nicely. Even with a week filled with cold, rainy weather, hindering our pool time, the team looked good.”
The meet started with the individual medleys, where Washington winners included Alessandra Ayala Hernandez, Porter Allen, Dayton Griesheimer, Aidan Brinkmann, Mikala Brune and Spencer Coates.
In the freestyle races, Alessandra Ayala Hernandez, Allen, Jade Jennings, Benjamin Loesing, Ava Mohart, Zachary Posinksi and McKenzie Dohm picked up wins for the Stingrays.
John Mohart, Isabella Richardson, Ava Kauffeld, Posinski, Abby Loesing and Mason Kauffeld each won in the breastsroke.
Amelia Ayala Hernandez, Alessandra Ayala Hernandez, Dayton Griesheimer, Ava Mohart, Connor Smith and Dohm were each winners in the backstroke.
In the butterfly races, Brooke Schoonover, Becket Caldwell, Jennings, Posinski and Abby Loesing were all Washington winners.
Washington’s relay winners were:
• Boys 9-10 100 freestyle — Caldwell, John Mohart, Elijah Mathes and Porter Allen;
• Girls 13-14 200 freestyle — Ava Mohart, Ava Kauffeld, Zoey Ziegler and Eva Gaugh;
• Boys 13-14 200 freestyle — Aidan Brinkmann, Jack Courtney, Gavin Poole and Posinski;
• Girls 15-18 200 freestyle — Clairese Kluba, Brune, Dohm and Abby Loesing;
• Boys 15-18 200 freestyle — Colton Lewis, Ryan Kluesner, Coates and Mason Kauffeld;
• Boys 8-Under 100 medley — Tucker Griesheimer, Cooper Dufour, Matthew Loesing and Charley Smith;
• Boys 9-10 100 medley — John Mohart, Mathes, Porter Allen and Caldwell;
• Girls 11-12 200 medley — Dayton Griesheimer, Isabella Richardson, Jennings and Faith Rufkahr;
• Girls 13-14 200 medley — Ziegler, Ava Kauffeld, Gaugh and Ava Mohart;
• Boys 13-14 200 medley — Jack Courtney, Brinkmann, Posinski and Gavin Poole;
• Girls 15-18 200 medley — Kluba, Abby Loesing, Brune and Dohm; and
• Boys 15-18 200 medley — Coates, Lewis, Mason Kauffeld and Kluesner.