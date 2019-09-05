Siblings Sam and Sarah Stewart of Washington were among the big winners last weekend at World Wide Technology Raceway in Madison, Ill.
Closing out the 2019 Carl’s 4WD & Performance Bracket Racing Series, Sam Stewart won the Junior Dragster Thunder Division season points title while his sister, Sarah, was the Junior Dragster Lightning Division points champion.
John Bisci of World Wide Technology Raceway noted this is the first time a brother-sister pair have won division titles in the same year since the track started drag racing in 1964.
Both also won in the final week of competition and ended up facing each other in the Junior Runoff Sunday.
Sam Stewart was the winner with a speed of 81.1, an ET of 7.973 and a reaction time of 0.60.
Sam Stewart was the top qualifier in Sunday’s racing. He defeated Woodlawn, Ill., racer Christian Smith in the Junior Dragster Lightning final.
Sarah Stewart won the Junior Dragster Thunder title. She qualified third and advanced to the final, beating Pevely’s Cohen Hale for the title.
In Saturday’s action, Sam Stewart was the top qualifier in the Junior Dragster Lighting Division, but lost to Smith in the finals.
Sarah Stewart qualified sixth in the Junior Dragster Thunder Division and won the title over Pevely’s Kennedy Hale.
Smith won the Junior Runoff over Sarah Stewart.
In other Sunday action, Leasburg’s Larry Richards was the top qualifier in the Pro Division with a ET of 7.020 in a 1983 Pontiac Grand Prix.