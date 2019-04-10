Washington’s Sarah Stewart won two titles Saturday, April 6, at Gateway Motorsports Park.
Stewart won the Junior Dragster Thunder Division, defeating Noah Taylor of St. Louis in the final heat. Stewart had qualified second in the division.
In a final run-off, she won the overall Junior Dragster title by defeating Baylee Mize of Harriman, Tenn., in a race of division champions. Mize was the Junior Dragster Lightning champion.
In other action, Hermann’s Corey Landolt was the winner in the Super Pro Division in his 2002 Chevrolet Camaro.
Landolt qualified fourth and defeated Corey Wood of Litchfield, Ill., in the final heat.
Wright City’s Erik Lipka was the runner-up in the Pro Division in a 1999 Chevrolet Camaro.
Lipka lost to Jon Tignor of St. Louis, who was the top qualifier. Lipka qualified second for the bracket racing.