St. Francis Borgia Regional has named Clayton “CJ” Steiger as its next girls volleyball head coach.
Steiger is currently the head coach of Borgia’s boys volleyball varsity team.
“I’m just excited to carry on the Borgia tradition,” Steiger said. “I’m looking forward to following the great coaches before me. I’m looking forward to new challenges.”
Steiger replaces Andrea Beaty, who recently took an assistant coaching position at the University of Texas-El Paso, after leading the Lady Knights to third place in the Class 3 state tournament last season. She achieved that position twice during her stint with the team.
“Steiger brings a wealth of volleyball experience to the Borgia volleyball program as a player, club coach, official and most recently, the boys coach at Borgia,” Borgia Athletic Director Chris Arand said. “We are very excited to have someone with the experience that CJ brings to the table to take over the highly successful volleyball program.”
Steiger is a New Haven High School graduate.
Steiger said he hopes to meet with the current staff soon to start finalizing the staff for the 2019 volleyball season.
Steiger will begin duties with camps this summer. Fall sports practices officially begin Aug. 12.