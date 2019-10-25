Cross country returned to Big Driver Saturday.
In the first of three meets to be run at the course, St. Francis Borgia Regional hosted its annual invitational meet.
The Big Driver course will host Washington’s Class 4 district this Saturday and the Class 3 district the following week.
“I thought we put on another great meet,” Borgia Head Coach Mitch Figas said. “We had some challenges with preparing the course this year, but we got great help from several parents and I really think, considering what we had to work with, the course was in great shape. Our parents really make the meet run smoothly and allow Coach (David) Stores and me to coach.”
Team Scores
In the team standings last Saturday, a total of 16 schools had enough runners in the boys division and 12 competed for the title on the girls side.
Steelville captured the boys title with 114 points, 12 in front of runner-up Saint Louis University High.
Chaminade was third at 135 points. Rounding out the top five were Helias (139) and Kirkwood (142).
The next five were Christian Brothers College (175), Lutheran St. Charles (184), Clayton (186), Principia (198) and Jefferson City (249).
The rest of the schools which had enough runners for team scores were John Burroughs (261), Whitfield (278), St. Dominic (331), New Haven (347), Troy (362) and Ft. Zumwalt South (391).
On the girls side, John Burroughs was the team champion with 78 points.
Helias was second at 104 with Ft. Zumwalt South placing third with 107 points.
Clayton (111) and Ft. Zumwalt West (115) rounded out the top five.
The next five schools were Visitation Academy (142), Rolla (149), Borgia (164), New Haven (207), Steelville (211), Troy (260) and Lutheran St. Charles (299).
“We treat this meet as a tough workout on one of the best courses in the state,” New Haven Head Coach John Tucker said. “I had a smaller team because some were competing in a marching festival so we were more focused on individual times as opposed to team finish. That being said I had several who ran or tied their PRs for the season and did a really good job of navigating the difficulties that the course presents.”
Boys Meet
Jack Crull of Helias led the way for most of the meet, winning with a time of 16:21.9.
Conrad Hogenkamp of Chaminade was next in 17:00.1 while Bramwell Havi of Principia took third in a time of 17:03.2.
The first area runner to cross the line was Borgia’s Ben Juengling, who ended fourth in 17:07.8.
Borgia didn’t have enough runners for a team score. Juengling was the only Borgia medalist and was followed by Nicholas Weber (50th in 18:23.2). Borgia’s third runner, Drew Snider, did not finish as he had been sick for much of the previous week.
“Ben and Nick ran great races,” Figas said. “Those times on this course really show you that they are going to be ready in the next few weeks. Drew is under the weather but we hope to have him back either late this week or early next. He is very fit so the time off shouldn’t be a problem.”
Rounding out the top 10 were Lutheran St. Charles’ Caleb Lind (fifth in 17:08.2), Steelville’s Conner Diaz (17:23.2), Whitfield’s Zachary Gore (17:24.2), Clayton’s George Gelzer (17:26.0), Willow Springs’ Cole Chafin (17:26.3) and Kirkwood’s Noah Bronstein (17:30.8).
New Haven’s top finisher was Austin Tegeler, who ended 49th in 18:20.2.
Dominic Lewis was next, taking 53rd in 18:32.9. Logan Williams was 86th with a time of 19:35.5, and Hunter Tallent placed 88th in 19:36.4.
Charlie Roth was 101st in 20:17.3 while Andrew Rethemeyer (112th in 20:54) and Josh Kleinheider (119th in 21:41.3) rounded out New Haven’s team.
Girls Meet
Kylie Goldfarb of John Burroughs led the entire race and won with a time of 19:27.
Rolla’s Emma Puetz was second in 20:01.7. Madelyn Gray of Ft. Zumwalt South was third at 20:23.3.
Isabella Boedefeld of Visitation Academy (20:48.1) and Lydia Lehmbeck of Ft. Zumwalt West (20:54.0) rounded out the top five.
The rest of the top 10 consisted of Rolla’s Isabella Frost (20:57.4), Clayton’s Isabel Erdmann (20:59.3), Clayton’s Sophi Pelligreen (21:06.4), Willow Springs’ Bethany Waggoner (21:16.7) and Ft. Zumwalt South’s Lauren Hirsch (21:22.1).
The top area finisher was New Haven’s Emma McIntyre (17th in 21:55.4).
“We had one medalist in the girls varsity race, Emma McIntyre,” Tucker said. “Chloe Grater was the middle of the pack, finishing 44th in the varsity girls race. Overall, it is a great meet and a lot of fun for our athletes.”
Borgia’s Sarah Matt (20th in 22:25.8) paced Borgia.
Borgia’s next runner was Callyn Weber (27th in 23:02.6). Grace Turilli ran 31st in 23:18.8.
Lauren Dickhut and Hannah Menges finished in 60th and 61st, respectively. Dickhut ran a time of 24:59.7 while Menges finished in 25:09.3.
Ainsley Virtudazo placed 88th with a time of 29:47.6. Like Snider, she had been sick for much of the week.
“Overall, I would say the girls ran a disappointing race,” Figas said. “This meet seems to be a toss up for us. Some folks really enjoy running in front of the home crowd, some just get overwhelmed by the course. Sarah Matt thrives on these types of courses. The tougher the course, the better she runs.”
For New Haven, Chloe Grater placed 44th in 23:54.7. Next was Caroline Otten, 46th in 24:07.9.
Lauralie Grater crossed the line 65th in 25:32.6. Hannah Borcherding was 80th in 27:21.9.
Figas noted others are pushing to move up to the varsity.
“Hayle Kromer knows that a varsity spot is right there and she is really taking advantage of the situation,” Figas said.
“When we run the way we can, we are a competitive squad,” said Figas. “Having a race on this course before district is really going to help. If we take the right mental approach to these next few weeks we know we will have a great shot at running our best Nov. 2.”