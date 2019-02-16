Area wrestlers claimed three state titles Saturday night at the MSHSAA Wrestling Championships at Mizzou Arena in Columbia.
St. Clair’s Ryan Herman (182) shut out Eldon’s Dawson Brandt, 8-0, to win his second Class 2 state title.
Union’s Haiden Meyer (220) won a 5-0 decision over Neosho’s Zane Persinger
St. Clair’s Aaron Herman (285) pinned Oak Grove’s Tyler Curd in 5:13.
Second Place
Pacific’s Callum Sitek (132) finished second after a 5-0 decision loss to Rolla’s Nathan Pulliam
Kearney’s Cody Aebersold scored four points in the final nine seconds to edge Pacific’s Ben Courtney (160) for the Class 3 state title, 4-1.
Kearney’s Brett Mordecai held off Pacific’s Jay Anding (170) to claim a Class 3 state title, 5-4.
Pacific finished fourth in the Class 3 team standings with 91 points. St. Clair tied Fulton for sixth in Class 2 with 79 points.
Third- and Fifth-Place Matches
Pacific’s Noah Patton (126) won a 7-2 decision over Rolla’s Zachary Fennell in the Class 3 third-place bout.
St. Clair’s Dalton Thompson (132) lost to Colten Sewell of Chillicothe, 1-0, for third place in Class 2.
Sullivan’s Evan Shetley (182) lost 5-3 to Tristan Hachtel of St. Charles West in the third-place match.
Owensville’s Blaine Schoenfeld (170) finished sixth in Class 2, losing a 5-2 decision to Noah Sears of Oak Grove.
Sullivan’s Tristan Brown (285) finished sixth in Class 2, losing a 3:25 pin to Ste. Genevieve’s Clayton Vaughn.
Girls
In the inaugural girls wrestling state tournament, two St. James wrestlers finished third.
Kaylynn Crocker (110) pinned Carrollton’s Aiva Mayer in the third-place bout in 3:25 after defeating Washington’s Mia Reed in the wrestleback earlier Saturday.
Heather Pankey (136) pinned Tess Kinne of Fort Osage in 35 seconds to win her third-place bout.
Washington’s Reed and Allison Meyer (116) both made Saturday’s matches, but lost a round short of the medal stand. Both tied for fifth.
