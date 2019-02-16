Hermann Wins Again
St. Clair's Ryan Herman gets his hand raised in victory after defeating Eldon's Dawson Brandt, 8-0, to win the Class 2, 182-pound title. It was Herman's second state title in three seasons.

Area wrestlers claimed three state titles Saturday night at the MSHSAA Wrestling Championships at Mizzou Arena in Columbia.

St. Clair’s Ryan Herman (182) shut out Eldon’s Dawson Brandt, 8-0, to win his second Class 2 state title.

Union’s Haiden Meyer (220) won a 5-0 decision over Neosho’s Zane Persinger

St. Clair’s Aaron Herman (285) pinned Oak Grove’s Tyler Curd in 5:13.

Second Place

Pacific’s Callum Sitek (132) finished second after a 5-0 decision loss to Rolla’s Nathan Pulliam

Kearney’s Cody Aebersold scored four points in the final nine seconds to edge Pacific’s Ben Courtney (160) for the Class 3 state title, 4-1.

Kearney’s Brett Mordecai held off Pacific’s Jay Anding (170) to claim a Class 3 state title, 5-4.

Pacific finished fourth in the Class 3 team standings with 91 points. St. Clair tied Fulton for sixth in Class 2 with 79 points.

Third- and Fifth-Place Matches

Pacific’s Noah Patton (126) won a 7-2 decision over Rolla’s Zachary Fennell in the Class 3 third-place bout.

St. Clair’s Dalton Thompson (132) lost to Colten Sewell of Chillicothe, 1-0, for third place in Class 2.

Sullivan’s Evan Shetley (182) lost 5-3 to Tristan Hachtel of St. Charles West in the third-place match.

Owensville’s Blaine Schoenfeld (170) finished sixth in Class 2, losing a 5-2 decision to Noah Sears of Oak Grove.

Sullivan’s Tristan Brown (285) finished sixth in Class 2, losing a 3:25 pin to Ste. Genevieve’s Clayton Vaughn.

Girls

In the inaugural girls wrestling state tournament, two St. James wrestlers finished third.

Kaylynn Crocker (110) pinned Carrollton’s Aiva Mayer in the third-place bout in 3:25 after defeating Washington’s Mia Reed in the wrestleback earlier Saturday.

Heather Pankey (136) pinned Tess Kinne of Fort Osage in 35 seconds to win her third-place bout.

Washington’s Reed and Allison Meyer (116) both made Saturday’s matches, but lost a round short of the medal stand. Both tied for fifth.

Last updated at 9:07 p.m.