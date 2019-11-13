Swimmers for Washington and St. Francis Borgia Regional have one more meet to go this season.
The Blue Jays and Knights will be swimming at the MSHSAA Class 1 Swimming and Diving State Championships Thursday and Friday at the St. Peters Rec-Plex.
Thursday’s preliminary races are scheduled to take place from 12:30-3:30 p.m., followed by the Class 1 diving events at 4 p.m.
Those advancing to the consolation and championship heats will take to the pool again Friday, starting at 10 a.m. The Class 1 races are scheduled to conclude at 1 p.m.
Washington junior Mason Kauffeld has the best chance of making it to the second day of the event. He holds automatic state qualifying times in two events — the 200 individual medley and the 100 butterfly.
The 200 individual medley is the third race of the event. Kauffeld is one of 16 swimmers to have achieved an automatic qualifying time during the season. He has the 11th seeded time of 2:04.59.
A total of 22 Class 1 swimmers achieved an automatic qualifying time in the 100 breaststroke, the 11th race on the schedule. Of those swimmers, Kauffeld has the 12th best time of 1:02.68.
The swimmers with the top eight times in each race Thursday will swim in the medal heats Friday. Swimmers ranking ninth through 16th Thursday will swim in the consolation heats.
Borgia has two relay teams and three individuals in the running.
The Knights have the 22nd seeded 400 freestyle relay team with a time of 3:34.19 and the 28th seeded 200 freestyle relay team at 1:37.01.
Individually, a pair of Borgia freshmen are among the swimmers under consideration.
In the sixth race of the event, the 100 butterfly, Gabe Rio holds the 31st seed with a time of 58.32.
His teammate, Aidan Garlock, is in the running for two events — the 100 freestyle and the 100 backstroke.
The 100 freestyle is the seventh race of the meet. Garlock holds the 23rd seed with a time of 50.5.
In the 100 backstroke, which is the 10th race, Garlock is seeded 28th with a time of 59.32.
Borgia’s Robert Halsted won a state medal at the event last November, taking sixth place in the 100 freestyle.
Kauffeld became the first WHS boy to reach the state meet last year.