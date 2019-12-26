In a season which brought state championships to two area volleyball teams, it’s fitting that both have been recognized in The Missourian All-Area Volleyball Team.
St. Francis Borgia Regional senior setter Abby Lynn and Hermann junior middle hitter Grace Winkelmann share this year’s All-Area player of the year award.
Meanwhile, a pair of rookie head coaches, Borgia’s CJ Steiger and Hermann’s Phil Landolt, are the coaches of the year.
Hermann captured its state record 14th championship in November, sweeping St. Pius X of Festus in the Class 2 title game.
Borgia won the Class 3 state title, defeating defending state champion Logan-Rogersville in three games for its 11th state title. Borgia is tied for the second-most state titles with Incarnate Word Academy.
Players of the Year
Lynn, a setter who has signed with the University of Louisiana at Lafayette for next season, played a key role in Borgia’s run for the title. She recorded 702 assists with 122 kills while hitting .328. She also had 255 digs, 53 blocks and 32 aces while fighting shin splints the entire season.
Lynn’s leadership was crucial as well. Her five primary hitters were all sophomores and only one, Ella Brinkmann, had been on Borgia’s varsity last year. Another, Lily Brown, played varsity at Kirkwood.
Additionally, Lynn’s backup setter, Annie Arand, also was a sophomore and her primary role was as the team’s libero.
Winkelmann stepped into Hermann’s primary middle hitter role this season and was a big reason the Lady Bearcats repeated as state champions.
Winkelmann put down 542 kills while hitting .438. She was a primary passer with 227 digs and also had 38 aces and 30 blocks.
Coaches of the Year
Steiger, who has coached the Borgia boys volleyball team in recent seasons, doubled his workload this year after Andrea Beaty left for the University of Texas-El Paso.
Steiger led the Lady Knights to a 33-4-1 mark along with titles in the Archdiocesan Athletic Association Large Division, Borgia Tournament and Hermann Tournament.
Landolt, who had been the junior varsity coach at Hermann, moved up when Linda Lampkin retired following last season. He led Hermann to a 35-5 mark, the Four Rivers Conference title and a championship at the Lebanon Tournament.
Borgia and Hermann split during the regular season. Borgia won the Hermann Tournament while Hermann won the regular season match.
First Team
As has been the case in recent years, voting was divided into position groups. The groups were middle hitters, outside/rightside hitters, setters and liberos/defensive specialists.
Five different schools had players on the first team. Borgia and Hermann each had three selections. St. Clair was next with two and Pacific and Sullivan each had one pick.
Selected to the first team were:
• Middle Hitter — Hermann’s Grace Winkelmann;
• Middle Hitter — St. Clair’s Alohilani Bursey;
• Outside/Rightside — Sullivan’s Mallory Shetley;
• Outside/Rightside — Borgia’s Ella Brinkmann;
• Outside/Rightside — St. Clair’s Gracie Sohn;
• Outside/Rightside — Hermann’s Chloe Witte;
• Setter — Borgia’s Abby Lynn;
• Setter — Hermann’s Hannah Grosse;
• Libero/Defensive Specialist — Borgia’s Annie Arand; and
• Libero/Defensive Specialist — Pacific’s Genna Nickelson.
Second Team
• Middle Hitter — Washington’s Kassidy Phillips;
• Middle Hitter — Borgia’s Kaitlyn Patke;
• Outside/Rightside — Pacific’s Grace Smiley;
• Outside/Rightside — Borgia’s Lily Brown;
• Outside/Rightside — Borgia’s Caroline Glastetter;
• Outside/Rightside — St. James’ Makayla Case;
• Setter — St. Clair’s Emma Hinson;
• Setter — Washington’s Jackie Oetterer;
• Libero/Defensive Specialist — Hermann’s Chelsey Moeckli; and
• Libero/Defensive Specialist — Washington’s Cierstyn Jacquin.
Third Team
• Middle Hitter — Borgia’s Lynsey Batson;
• Middle Hitter — St. James’ Hannah Marcee;
• Outside/Rightside — Owensville’s Emily McKinney;
• Outside/Rightside — Pacific’s Piper Linder;
• Outside/Rightside — New Haven’s McKenzie Overschmidt;
• Outside/Rightside — Washington’s Emma Duncan;
• Setter — New Haven’s McKenzie Pecaut;
• Setter — Sullivan’s Rylee Denbow;
• Libero/Defensive Specialist — New Haven’s Lauren Hoerstkamp; and
• Libero/Defensive Specialist — Washington’s Josie Collier.
Honorable Mention
Middle Hitters — Union’s Maddie Helling and Sullivan’s Riley Lock; and
Setter — St. James’ Mackenna Rodgers.
Teams were selected by area coaches and media members.