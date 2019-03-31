St. Francis Borgia Regional scored first.
But host St. Pius of Festus netted the next two goals Tuesday to defeat the soccer Lady Knights, 2-1.
Borgia fell to 1-4-1 with the loss. St. Pius improved to 3-2.
Cailey Foss scored Borgia’s goal in the opening half with Sydney Castelli finding her with a pass down the field.
“After we scored, we had a few breakdowns that St. Pius took advantage of and they were able to tie it and then go ahead,” Borgia Head Coach Mackenzie Severino said. “We amped up the pressure but unfortunately were not able to get out of the hole we dug ourselves. The goalie for St. Pius is phenomenal, so I’ve got to give her credit, she made some great saves throughout the game.”
Jordyn Spreck was in net for St. Pius and she made 14 saves. Abby Mueller made seven saves in goal for Borgia.
St. Pius came back to tie it at 1-1 before the end of the first half and then added the winner in the second half.
AJ Agers and Alexis Houston scored the St. Pius goals. Madison Kurzwell recorded an assist.
“One positive is that the girls never gave up,” Severino said. “They kept working together and fighting. That is a quality that we can continue to build on.”
Borgia returns to action Monday, playing at St. Dominic in the Archdiocesan Athletic Association Large Division opener. The varsity game is expected to start at 6:30 p.m.
Borgia plays Tuesday at Lafayette at 4:30 p.m.