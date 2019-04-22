Everyone knows about St. Francis Borgia Regional volleyball.
Or at least, they know about the girls. Borgia’s Lady Knights have won 10 state titles.
Lesser known is Borgia’s boys volleyball team. Until Saturday, they had never won 10 matches in a season.
But that’s something this year’s Knights are trying to change. And Borgia made its next step toward credibility with a three-game loss against the Archdiocesan Athletic Association’s juggernaut, 19-25, 25-21, 25-19.
“They’re a good team,” Borgia Head Coach CJ Steiger said. “We played a good first set against them. We didn’t quite play as well in the second and third sets, as the score indicates. They’re a good team and you’ve got to give them credit.”
Taking St. Mary’s (11-5-1) to three games is a step in the right direction to help the program gain recognition.
“I think work ethic has played a role in this team’s turnaround,” Steiger said. “These boys really work hard and it shows. Saturday, we had an awesome tournament with hustle. The ball control and swings were more consistent than tonight. We saw glimpses there and we know we have something to build off of.”
After winning the first game, 25-19, the Knights had chances to put the second game away. It was tied late, but St. Mary’s was able to score the go-ahead point and win the game, 25-21.
“I feel like we let the second one get away from us and we let that momentum carry over into the third game,” Steiger said. “They started strong, but they’re a good team. Don’t take anything away from them. They played well.”
In the third game, St. Mary’s jumped on top with five early points and never looked back. Borgia closed the gap several times, but couldn’t break through to grab the lead.
One improvement with the Knights has been in blocking.
“We work a lot on that in practice, but it’s mostly that we got more athletic in the front row,” Steiger said. “We’ve got players who have played for several years now who know their roles and responsibilities.”
Robert Halsted led the Knights in kills with 10. Jacob Miesner was next with seven. Will Poepsel ended with six kills while Nate Rickman posted five, Cole Fischer had four and Jackson Piontek and Eric Jankowski each had one kill.
Jankowski dished out 27 assists and Mitchel Mohesky added three.
Rickman posted three total blocks, including two solos. Fischer, Miesner and Poepsel each had a block assist.
Mohesky paced the defense with 18 digs. Jankowski was next with five while Miesner posted four, Piontek had three and Halsted picked up two.
Halsted served the team’s lone ace.
For St. Mary’s, Kyle Merzweiler led the way with 13 kills. Andrew Albes was next with 11 kills while Donavan Parker put down 10 kills.
Andy Ladenberger added three kills while Jimmy Barron had two.
Ladenberger recorded 31 assists and Albes added one.
Parker posted eight blocks. Merzweiler had three while Barron, Mike Danse and Ladenberger each had one.
Albes served five aces and Barron added three.