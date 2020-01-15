In a game with postseason implications, the St. Joseph’s Academy Angels held off St. Francis Borgia Regional Saturday, 50-39.
St. Joseph’s Academy (7-4) and the Lady Knights (5-4) have been placed in MSHSAA Class 4 District 4 for this season. Saturday’s game was part of the St. Joseph’s Academy Shootout.
St. Joseph’s Academy opened with a 17-11 lead after one quarter, but Borgia chipped back to trail 23-21 at the half.
“It was a tough third quarter of shooting that took us out of the game,” Borgia Head Coach Stacia Houlihan said.
Borgia fought back in the fourth quarter, but the Angels were able to keep the lead and win the game.
“We made it a four-point game late in the fourth quarter, but could not finish the comeback,” Houlihan said.
Borgia was led by Julia Struckhoff, who netted 15 points on five three-point baskets. She also had three steals, two rebounds and one assist.
“Julia Struckhoff had a great game,” said Houlihan. “She does so much for us and it was nice to see her shoot the ball so well.”
For the game, Borgia hit six three-point baskets.
Kaitlyn Patke was next with 10 points, three blocked shots, three rebounds and three steals. She was 6-6 from the free-throw line. As a team, Borgia was 9-17 from the stripe.
Avery Lackey scored six points while pulling down 11 rebounds with three blocked shots and two steals.
Grace Turilli had four points, five steals, four rebounds and four assists.
Callyn Weber hit a three-point shot and added three rebounds.
Jenna Ulrich posted three rebounds.
Each team turned the ball over 22 times.
Emily Lally led St. Joseph’s Academy in scoring with 27 points while hitting seven of the team’s nine three-point baskets. She also went 4-5 from the free-throw line. As a team, the Angels were 9-12 from the stripe.
Lally also had four assists, three rebounds, two steals and a blocked shot.
Michele Origliasso scored nine points with 10 rebounds, two blocked shots and an assist.
Allie Westphale netted five points with six rebounds, seven assists and three steals.
Sarah Stewart scored four points and added two rebounds and one steal.
Kathyrn Conaty scored three points with nine rebounds and one assist.
Allison Jansen added two points, three rebounds and two assists.