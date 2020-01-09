Tempo might have favored New Haven’s Lady Shamrocks Monday.
But the final score of the Four Rivers Conference game in Phelps County favored host St. James, 38-25.
“We were able to stay close for the first half of the game, but in the second half, they made it extremely difficult for us to run any type of offense,” New Haven Head Coach Doug Peirick said. “We gave them way too many opportunities to score off of offensive rebounds. St. James played really hard defensively and we did not respond very well at all.”
St. James (6-2, 1-0) led 4-3 after eight minutes and was up 17-9 at the half. Through three quarters, St. James (6-2, 1-0) held a 34-11 advantage.
Hannah Marcee led the Lady Bulldogs in scoring with 15 points. Alyson Bullock also reached double digits with 11 points.
Other scorers were Bailey Wells and Riley Whitener with four points apiece, and Caily Sanders and Audrey Marcee with two points apiece.
McKenzie Overschmidt paced New Haven offensively, scoring 13 of the team’s 25 points. She hit one of the team’s two three-point baskets and went 4-4 from the free-throw line. As a team, New Haven hit seven of 11 free-throw chances.
Mackenzie Wilson was next with five points, including a three-point basket.
Hannah Rethemeyer scored four points. Meagan Holtmeyer added two and Ellie Westermeyer scored one point.