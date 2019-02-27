St. James has two new prizes for its trophy case.
Both the Tigers and Lady Tigers earned district championships Friday and Saturday in the Class 3 District 4 Tournament, which the school hosted.
The St. James boys (17-11) came from behind to knock off top-seeded Steelville, 53-52, Saturday. The Tigers also gained tournament wins over Dixon (17-8), 64-63, and Belle (6-17), 75-50.
The Lady Tigers (13-15) completed a 3-0 run through the Class 3 District 4 Tournament Friday with a 32-27 victory against Steelville (19-8) in the district championship game. Along the way, the St. James girls also ended the seasons of Dixon (17-10), 57-45, and Bourbon (6-18), 71-11.
For the girls, it was the first district championship in three seasons. It’s been a longer wait for the boys team, which last won a district in 2006.
The boys team will advance to the sectional round of the Class 3 State Tournament against Jefferson (18-9) Wednesday at 6 p.m. The Lady Tigers will play their sectional contest against Saxony Lutheran (13-15), following the boys game with an expected tip off at 7:45 p.m. Both games will be hosted by Jefferson College in Hillsboro.
Boys
The Tigers and Cardinals remained knotted at 13-13 to end the first period. Steelville took a 24-22 lead into the half and extended the lead to 45-37 after three quarters.
Andrew Branson led the Tigers with 27 points in the contest, none bigger than his two free-throws to put St. James ahead with 12 seconds to play for the final score of the night.
Logan Chick followed with 10 points, Tyler Recker nine, Mason Parker five and Austin Ridenhour two.
Chase Cottrell led the Cardinals with 16 points in the contest. Other scorers included Garrett Marshall (11 points), Trent Bass (seven), Tanner Diaz (seven), Malachi Gray (six) and Josh Earney (five).
Girls
St. James picked up a 9-7 lead after one quarter against Steelville in the title game. The Lady Tigers continued to hold slight leads of 14-12 at the half and 21-18 after three quarters.
Hannah Marcee led the way for St. James with 18 points on the night, adding eight poitns and one block.
Other St. James scorers included Alison Bullock (four points), Savanna Riccetti (three), Riley Whitener (three), Mikaela Donnelly (two) and Ashlynn Rinehart (two).
Steelville’s individual scores were as follows — Alyssa Church (12), Sydney Booker (five), Faith Bair (four), Lydia Sexton (three) Naomi Perkins (two) and Lauren Davis (one).