In a contest of teams at the opposite ends of the spectrum, the St. James Tigers rolled to a Four Rivers Conference win Wednesday in Union, 58-24.
St. James (6-1, 1-0) returned four starters and three others with varsity experience from last year’s 18-11 team which made the Class 3 quarterfinals.
Meanwhile, Union (0-6, 0-1) has one returning starter from last year’s FRC championship team and that player, Peyton Burke, has only been able to suit up once.
St. James was picked first in the FRC by league coaches in the preseason poll. Union was picked fifth, but hasn’t had its projected starting lineup in place once this year.
“They took advantage,” Union Head Coach Chris Simmons said. “Andrew Branson is a really nice player, one of the best in our conference. I thought we did a good job defensively on (Austin) Ridenhour. The kid who hurt us was Logan Chick. We knew he was a shooter and we had to cover him. We left him open and lost him too many times.”
It also marked the home opener for the nomadic Wildcats, who played their first five games on the road in the St. Francis Borgia Pepsi Thanksgiving Tournament and at Washington and Cuba.
St. James led 14-10 after one quarter, and Simmons said his team was able to keep up for a while.
“In the first quarter, I thought we did a lot of good stuff,” Simmons said. “We had some mental breakdowns in the second quarter. We got a little tired and didn’t execute offensively. We threw some long passes which ended up in turnovers. Overall, in the first quarter, we played well. We did what we needed to do to be in the game.”
The Tigers turned up the offense to lead 29-16 at the half. It was 52-24 after three quarters. St. James activated the running clock in the fourth quarter and held Union scoreless over the last eight minutes.
“We got a little tired, got mentally fatigued and made some mistakes,” Simmons said. “It went from a four-point game to a 13-point game. Right now, we’re just struggling to score. We’re not very efficient offensively. We just make a lot of mistakes on offense. Tonight, we just didn’t execute. We were playing a lot of one-on-one and not getting the shots we wanted.”
Andrew Branson led the Tigers in scoring with 16 points. He went 4-4 from the free-throw line and St. James was 6-9 from the stripe for the contest.
Logan Chick netted 13 points with three three-point baskets. For the game, the Tigers hit six shots from beyond the stripe. Simmons said Union knew about him, but didn’t defend him.
Scoring 10 points apiece were Austin Ridenhour and Kadin Guese.
Mason Parker and Dante Poole each scored three points. Drew Moritz added two points while Trent Satterfield had one point.
Union’s leading scorer was Kaden Motley, who had eight points. He was 2-2 from the free-throw line and Union went 3-5 from the stripe as a team.
Caleb Mabe scored seven points.
Matthew Seeley netted three points on Union’s only three-point basket.
Jackson Dickinson, Collin Gerdel and Lance Corum scored two points apiece.
“In the second half, that was the first time I saw some effort issues this year,” Simmons said. “We got a little down. We’ve got to be mentally plugged in and cut down on our mistakes on offense and defense.”
While Simmons knows his team made mistakes, which St. James took advantage of quickly, he feels the effort was there. Now, the team needs to gain experience to become more competitive.
“This group is capable of executing on offense and defense,” Simmons said. “We’ve just got to do it. Mentally, we’ve got to say we’re going to do this and don’t turn back. We’ve got to make that decision.
Union closes 2019 on the road again, visiting Pacific Friday for another Four Rivers Conference game.
“We’ll practice and get ready for that game,” Simmons said.
The Wildcats open 2020 at home against Rolla.