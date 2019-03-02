Washington, MO (63090)

Today

Cloudy with snow developing after midnight. Low 26F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snowfall around one inch..

Tonight

Cloudy with snow developing after midnight. Low 26F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snowfall around one inch.