One set of Tigers are still on the board in the Class 3 basketball playoffs.
The St. James boys team (18-11) earned another game Wednesday with its 52-37 victory against Jefferson (19-9) in the sectional round. The Lady Tigers (13-16) saw their season come to an end against Saxony Lutheran (23-7) in the ensuing girls game, 54-40. Both sectional contests were played at Jefferson College in Hillsboro.
The St. James boys and Saxony Lutheran girls each earned a trip to the state quarterfinals Saturday, to be hosted by Missouri S & T.
The boys game is scheduled to start at 1 p.m. between St. James and Charleston (19-10) with the girls game to follow at 2:45 p.m.
Licking (25-4) will be providing the opposition for Saxony Lutheran’s girls.
Boys Sectional
The Tigers and Jefferson Blue Jays ended the first quarter in a 9-9 tie before St. James pulled ahead to lead 23-15 at the half. The Tigers increased that lead to 38-25 at the end of the third quarter.
Andrew Branson accounted for more than half of the Tigers’ points with 31 on the night.
Tyler Recker was next with eight points. Logan Chick netted seven points and Austin Ridenhour and Mason Parker both scored three.
This is the deepest into the season the Tigers have played since the 2006 season, where the team lost 62-54 to Sikeston in the Class 4 quarterfinals.
Next up for the Tigers this season is a different set of Blue Jays. Charleston’s Jays average 65.8 points per game, focused primarily among four players.
Junior Blessin Kimble is the team’s first option with 15.1 points and 7.7 rebounds per game.
Junior Terridean Bogan averages 11.5 points per game while junior Samuel Bledsoe averages 9.8 and senior Latrell Porter scores an average of 8.5.
The originally scheduled time for Saturday’s game was moved up to 1 p.m. amid concerns of potential winter weather.
Girls
St. James finished the regular season on a five-game losing streak before sweeping its way through Class 3 District 4 play, but could not continue that momentum in the sectional round.
Saxony Lutheran led 10-6 and jumped out to take a 25-16 advantage into the half. After three quarters, the Lady Crusaders held a 43-22 advantage over the Lady Tigers.
Savanna Ricetti led the St. James scoring effort with 12 points.
Mikaela Donnelly chipped in with nine points. Other scores included Ashlyn Rinehart (six), Bailey Wells (five), Hunter Pitts (three), Riley Whitener (three) and Alison Bullock (two).