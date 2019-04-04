St. Francis Borgia Regional knew it had a major challenge Monday.
The soccer Lady Knights (1-5-1) fell 9-0 to undefeated St. Dominic (6-0-1) to open Archdiocesan Athletic Association action.
“St. Dominic really showed why they are one of the best teams in the area,” Borgia Head Coach Mackenzie Severino said. “They are tough, fast and they see the field extremely well.”
St. Dominic improved to 2-0 in the league while Borgia is 0-1.
Grace Bindbeutel and Logan Racine each netted two goals for the Lady Crusaders. Camryn Collier, Rylie Combs, Skylar Hollingshead, Ashley Martinez and Aliyah Rottger scored once.
Jessica Grayek, Maddy Stewart and Natalie Zoellner recorded assists.
Abby Alvord stopped two shots in goal to post the shutout.
St. Dominic netted five goals in the first half and four in the second half.
“Last year they came out slower and I think unfortunately we were caught off guard with how quick and aggressive they started out the game this year,” Severino said. “It just shows we have to be ready for any and every situation and also be able to adapt on the fly.”
Abby Mueller made 17 saves in goal for the Lady Knights.
“I thought our girls played with good energy and positivity,” Sevrino said. “They never quit competing.”
Severino indicated there were positives.
“Our outside midfielders, Sydney Castelli, Elizabeth Hellebusch, Ella Reigel, Cailey Foss and Kate Wunderlich, worked extremely hard all game,” Severino said. “St. Dominic attacked from the wings a majority of the time and these girls had their hands full. I thought they did great keeping their composure and playing with a lot of heart.”
Severino said it was a good learning experience.
“After a game like this, you’ve got to learn from it and then move on,” she said. “We have a lot of games left, and we can’t let one bad loss dictate our mindset for future games.”