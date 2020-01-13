Only one Four Rivers Conference dual win eluded the St. Clair wrestling teams Wednesday at Sullivan.
The Bulldogs and Lady Bulldogs won a combined five out of six duals at the event, which in addition to the host Eagles, included Owensville and St. James.
St. Clair’s boys won against both Owensville, 47-36, and St. James, 50-24, but lost to Sullivan, 47-35.
The Lady Bulldogs swept all three conference opponents, winning 12-0 against Owensville, 36-12 against Sullivan and 42-12 against St. James.
Sullivan’s boys went unbeaten with a 65-16 win against Owensville and a 50-27 win over St. James. The Tigers defeated Owensville, 57-24.
In the other girls duals, Sullivan defeated Owensville, 24-6, and edged St. James, 18-17. No score was listed between Owensville and St. James.
Boys
St. Clair did not send any male wrestlers in the 170-pound weight class or above Wednesday, thus leaving five open weights, thus allowing each opposing team an opportunity at 30 free points.
The Bulldogs had six different male wrestlers win all three of their dual matches.
At 106 pounds, Ryan Meek pinned St. James’ Teagan Kelly in 48 seconds, won by forfeit against Sullivan and won a 15-0 technical fall against Owensville’s Michael Martin.
Gabe Martinez (113) pinned all three opponents in the first period, topping Aries Nicholas (Owensville, 1:30), John Johnson (Sullivan, 0:10) and Blake Marlatt (St. James, 1:05).
Brock Woodcock (120) was unopposed against Owensville and won twice by technical fall against Joseph Lewis (Sullivan (16-0, 1:46) and Frank Parson (St. James, 15-0, 1:54).
Cameron Simcox wrestled once at 132 pounds and twice at 138 pounds, alternating with Seth Banks. Both won all three times.
Simcox pinned Owensville’s Tighe Bombach at 132 pounds in 2:40. At 138, he pinned Sullivan’s Ty Shetley in 2:28 and St. James’ Cody Wilfong in 5:35.
Banks pinned Owensville’s 138-pounder, Gabriel Soest, in 3:43. At 132 pounds, he pinned Sullivan’s Cole Aberle in 1:45 and was unopposed by St. James.
Dalton Thompson (152) pinned Sullivan’s Ransom Dudley in 1:43, won by forfeit against Owensville and won an 8-4 decision against St. James’ Achary Achterberg.
Connor Sikes (126) and John Davenport Cortivo (145) both won two matches with one loss.
Sikes was unopposed against Owensville and pinned St. James’ Elijah Wilcox in 3:00. Sullivan’s Dillon Witt pinned Sikes in 52 seconds.
Davenport Cortivo pinned Owensville’s Boston Belk in 3:33 and St. James’ Dakota Kurtti in 3:13. Sullivan’s Ethan Hurt won a 19-2 technical fall against Davenport Cortivo.
Caleb Hooks (160) was unopposed against St. James. He was pinned by Owensville’s Alan Kopp in 2:31 and Sullivan’s Kobie Blankenship in 1:36.
Sullivan’s winners by forfeit were Trey Eplin, Evan Shetley, Carter Dace, Luke Landwehr and Tristan Brown.
Owensville’s unopposed wrestlers were Zachary Adams, Cody Linders, Michael Stockton, Kohl Grannemann and Samuel Pack.
St. James’ unopposed winners were Chandler Tinsley, Zach Woodson, Seth Keeny and Jed Hitch. Both the Bulldogs and Tigers had an open weight at 170.
Girls
St. Clair won all but three contested matches in the three girls duals.
Lili Vernon (115) pinned Sullivan’s Cassandra Pritchett in 29 seconds and was unopposed by St. James.
Hannah Thacker (125), Makayla Johnson (135) and Makenzie Turner (235) were each twice unopposed.
Kaitlyn Janson (130) pinned Owensville’s Jazabel Marquez in 50 seconds and was unopposed by St. James.
Elexis Wohlgemuth pinned two opponents at 142 pounds, Owensville’s Haven Sanders (2:45) and Sullivan’s Hailey Prtichett (2:31). She then moved up to 152 and pinned St. James’ Adara Thompson (1:25).
Berlyn Wohlgemuth (187) pinned Sullivan’s Amanda Martinez in 2:44 and was unopposed against St. James.
Sullivan’s Julianna Graddy pinned Janson in the 130-pound match in 3:17.
Destiny Martinez was also a winner by pin for Sullivan against St. Clair, pinning Jordyn Hampson in 1:57 at 166 pounds.
St. James’ Sophia Tortonesi pinned Hampson in 46 seconds.
Kaylynn Crocker (120) earned St. James’ other six points by forfeit.
The St. Clair girls will next wrestle Saturday at the Lafayette Tournament.