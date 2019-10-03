The trip to St. James brought two wins for St. Clair softball Saturday.
The Lady Bulldogs (3-12) started the tournament with an 8-3 loss to Salem (14-2), but rebounded to defeat Newburg (0-11), 23-0, and St. James (2-12), 3-2. Outside of the tournament, St. Clair played on the road Monday at Warrenton (13-6), losing 3-0.
Salem went unbeaten in the round-robin tournament to claim first place with St. Clair finishing second.
Tournament
St. Clair pitcher Madelyn Ruszala threw a complete game against St. James, allowing two runs, one earned, on seven hits and no walks. She struck out five in the contest.
Pitching stats were not available for the other two tournament games.
Andi Ingle had a team high of six hits for the tournament. She finished 6-11 at the plate with a walk, a double, three runs scored, two RBIs and three stolen bases. She was also hit by a pitch.
Emma Davis collected three hits, walked twice, scored three times and drove in three runs.
Ruszala picked up three hits, including a double, walked three times, scored three runs, drove in two runs and stole two bases.
Gabby Marler had three hits, scored three runs and stole a base.
Gabby Maxwell also had three hits. She doubled twice, walked twice, scored four runs and drove in two.
Jessica Bess picked up two hits, both doubles, walked three times, was hit by a pitch, scored four runs and stole two bases.
Calyn LaCrone doubled twice with two walks, two runs scored and two RBIs.
Kaitlyn Jansen tripled and singled with a walk, three runs scored and three RBIs.
Current Smith doubled and was hit by a pitch. She scored twice, stole a base and drove in four runs.
Sierra Oloyed singled and scored twice.
Warrenton
All three runs were scored in the bottom of the first inning as the Lady Warriors won at home and shut out St. Clair.
Ruszala threw six innings and allowed three runs on three hits and three walks with two strikeouts in the contest.
St. Clair had three hits, led by a double from Maxwell. Bess and Jansen both singled.
LaCrone and Marler both reached on walks.
St. Clair hosted St. James Tuesday, this time in Four Rivers Conference play, and will next play Saturday in the Stoutland Tournament.