There is still work to be done.
The St. Clair Lady Bulldogs volleyball team worked out some of the early-season kinks Tuesday at the Sullivan jamboree, splitting with Owensville, 19-21, 21-14 and being swept by Sullivan. Final scores for the sets between Sullivan and St. Clair were not available as of print deadline.
In other play, Sullivan swept the Dutchgirls, 21-16, 21-10.
Games were played with a 21-point cap and otherwise standard scoring.
After Owensville played Sullivan in the first two sets, St. Clair got on the floor in the third set against an already warmed-up opponent and got off to a slow start.
St. Clair battled back from a 12-6 deficit to tie the game at 17.
The teams exchanged points in ties at 18 and 19 before Owensville collected the last two points.
“We started out very slow and timid,” Head Coach Kandice McCuskey said. “We couldn’t get on a roll and if we did, the hole we dug was deep in Owensville’s first set.”
The Dutchgirls again started to build a lead early in the first 10 points of the second set until St. Clair built momentum and controlled the flow of the game the rest of the way.
“Second set we started out a little slow and then were able to pull it off,” McCuskey said. “Against Sullivan, we would have the lead and then let it go the whole two sets. It was nice for the girls to see where they are and what they still need to work on.”
St. Clair will begin the regular season Tuesday on the road at Bourbon at 6 p.m.