As Hermann was knocking on the door to victory that would have dealt St. Clair its first loss of the season, senior quarterback Dalton Thompson showed the poise of a seasoned football player that he is to lead the Bulldogs to a 28-20 win over the Bearcats on Friday night.
Thompson scored on a 20-yard touchdown run with 9:54 left in the game, giving St. Clair a 21-14 lead, then ripped off a 21-yard gain that helped set up another score after Hermann pulled within a point midway through the final quarter.
The Four Rivers Conference title is now solely in the hands of the Bulldogs, pending a win at Owensville in Week 9 of the season. St. Clair’s win Friday eliminated Hermann from the race, after the Bearcats started the season 5-0 before suffering their first loss to FRC foe Sullivan last week, 21-6.
But first, St. Clair (7-0 overall, 5-0 conference) will host a talented Lutheran St. Charles team in a non-conference game this Friday night for Senior Night. One of those seniors will be Thompson, who displayed the word “grit” his head coach, Brian Robbins, used to describe this year’s team.
“Our kids work hard and go out and expect to win every Friday night,” said Robbins. “We are not very big and not very fast, but this team has a lot of grit, and they have put in the work and sweat to be where they are.”
Robbins and his staff knew they would have a battle on their hands when they collided with the Bearcats on their Senior Night in Hermann.
“I say this all the time; it’s never easy for us when you play Hermann at their place,” Robbins said. “I have a lot of respect for their kids and coaching staff. We beat a good football team tonight. They were 5-1 coming into this game, and they fought and battled us all the way.”
Hermann Head Coach Andy Emmons gave credit to the Bulldogs.
“We played against a really good team that is well coached,” said Emmons. “It came down to their kids executing. They put up 62 points last week, and if I could have predicted tonight’s score I would have been happy with it, except I would have wanted to be the team with 28 points.”
First Half
The Bulldogs scored first, on their initial possession, moving 64 yards in 12 plays with junior running back Landen Roberts going in from eight yards out. Roberts also kicked the extra point and St. Clair had a 7-0 lead with 3:03 left in the opening quarter.
St. Clair had the ball for just three possessions in the first half, and it fumbled away one of them. The Bearcats never capitalized on that break, fumbling it back to the Bulldogs.
On St. Clair’s last series of the first half, Hermann’s Trent Gleeson stopped Thompson on a fourth and 5 from Hermann’s 36, and the Bearcats used a 16-play, 63-yard drive to tie it at 7-7. Brennan Knipping, senior wide receiver, caught a 17-yard pass from senior quarterback Chase McKague with nine seconds left in the half. Sophomore Kenny Hoener kicked the tying extra point.
Hermann’s first touchdown drive ate up over six minutes. The Bearcats grabbed their only lead of the game midway through the third quarter when Keegan Head intercepted a Thompson pass and returned it 79 yards for a score. Hoener’s extra point put Hermann in front, 14-7, with 5:36 to play in the third quarter.
The Bulldogs responded with a touchdown on their next series, thanks largely to a 55-yard pass play from Thompson to junior Cade Venable that gave St. Clair first and goal from Hermann’s two. On the next play, junior running back Shane Stanfill punched it in, and Roberts’ PAT tied it at 14-all.
Second Half
Robbins credited his offensive line with St. Clair’s success in moving the ball after intermission.
“Our offensive line played better in the second half,” he said. “As the game went on we got better and those guys up front really did a nice job. That’s kind of the way we have been going this year.”
The Bulldogs’ offensive line never looked better than it did during a 92-yard drive that started late in the third quarter and ended when Thompson ripped off his 20-yard run for a touchdown with 9:54 left in the fourth quarter. Roberts was perfect with his kick, and St. Clair had a 21-14 lead.
Hermann came back and scored when senior wideout Carter Hemeyer caught a nine-yard pass from McKague in the right corner of the end zone with 6:56 left to play. That score was set up when Keegan Head, covered by three St. Clair defenders, tipped the ball in the air and came down with it in the scramble for a 49-yard pass play. Two plays later the Bearcats were in the end zone, but their extra point attempt failed and St. Clair held onto a 21-20 lead.
This is when the Bulldogs showed their discipline, with Thompson making big plays. Starting on his own 42, Thompson zipped around the outside for a 21-yard gain to the 29 of Hermann. After he picked up another yard on the next play, Roberts bolted 28 yards to score, giving St. Clair some breathing room with a 28-20 lead.
Robbins said his team played with a little more sense of urgency in the second half, and commended the Bulldogs’ current success after graduating most of last year’s starting lineup. St. Clair posted a 9-2 record last year.
Thompson is one of this year’s seniors who saw playing time last year, but it wasn’t at quarterback.
“He’s started four years and naturally has stepped up like the other seniors,” said Robbins. “He’s played receiver, defensive back and running back, and could probably play left tackle if we wanted him to.
“I have to give these kids credit for putting in the hard work, in the weight room and in the off-season. I’m just blessed to be teaching and coaching in St. Clair, and blessed to have a dedicated coaching staff that I have. It’s a football town and we have town support.”
The Bulldogs’ Brendyn Stricker, a senior, had a quarterback sack that stalled a Hermann drive in the second half, and junior running back Lance McCoy made a big contribution from his backfield position.
Now, St. Clair controls its own destiny. A win at Owensville in the final regular season game (Oct. 25) would wrap up the undisputed FRC title. Union, meanwhile, is the only team that can catch the Bulldogs but must win its two remaining league games.