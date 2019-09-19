Neither team took the zero out of their record at Pacific in Week 3.
St. Clair remained unbeaten at 3-0 by winning 21-14 in the Four Rivers Conference opener against the Indians (0-3, 0-1).
The Bulldogs were able to stick to their methodical, clock-consuming running game by taking more than nine minutes off the clock on the opening drive. That drive ended in the first of three rushing scores on the night for St. Clair.
“They always give us a battle so I have a lot of respect for (Pacific Head Coach) Clint (Anderson) and his kids,” St. Clair Head Coach Brian Robbins said. “They’ve got some injuries and all that stuff too. I’m proud of our kids and how they battled tonight. We didn’t play real well and we’ve got to get better if we’re going to continue to find ways to win a ball game here and there.”
Pacific fought back from an early 14-0 deficit to go into halftime down by eight, 14-6.
The Bulldogs third rushing touchdown came midway through the third quarter and put just enough distance between them and the Indians for the win.
The Indians gained both of their scores, one in the second quarter and one in the fourth quarter, through the air.
“I was really happy with how our defense played,” Anderson said. “We’ve played some really physical teams. I think that helped. We were missing some really key pieces tonight, especially Ian Scott and Josh Rash. We’ve not just lost players, but key players and senior leaders. We’re losing people in the wrong spots. I hate to lose any players, but not having those guys really hurts.”
St. Clair currently stands in second place in the Class 3 District 2 rankings with 46 points, just three behind Roosevelt (2-1, 49) after the Roughriders picked up a 70-0 home win over Carnahan in Week 3.
Right behind the Bulldogs is St. Francis Borgia Regional (2-1, 43), which won at Tolton Catholic, 35-14. Following the Knights are Sullivan (1-2, 32.33), Owensville (2-1, 30.33), Lutheran South (0-3, 25.33), Bayless (0-3, 12) and Confluence Prep (0-3, 8.67).
Pacific currently holds the No. 8 seed in the Class 4 District 5 standings with 17.33 points.
Week 4
The Bulldogs and Indians both continue Four Rivers Conference play Friday with St. Clair hosting Sullivan and Pacific traveling to Union (2-1, 1-0).
Those opponents saw each other in Week 3, resulting in a 35-21 victory for Union at Sullivan.
The Eagles lone win this season came in Week 1, a 6-0 victory at Hillsboro after kickoff was delayed by two hours due to thunderstorms.
Union has thus far beaten both Borgia, 14-12, and Sullivan, losing to Farmington in Week 1, 23-13.
Head-to-head against Sullivan, St. Clair has won each of the past four meetings, including a 54-14 victory last season. In that four-year stretch, the Bulldogs have outscored the Eagles by an average outcome of 41-12.
Pacific ended a run of nine consecutive losses against Union in 2017. However, the Wildcats took last year’s high-scoring contest, 51-27. The two teams have each won on the other’s home field in the last two meetings.
Week 3 Statistics
The Bulldogs totaled 168 yards of rushing in the contest, led by Lance McCoy’s 15 carries for 80 yards and a touchdown.
Quarterback Dalton Thompson ran the ball 11 times for 26 yards and two touchdowns. He also completed one pass for 26 yards to Dayton Turner.
Landen Roberts picked up 26 yards on nine carries.
Shane Stanfill carried the ball seven times for 20 yards.
Trent Balderson gained 18 yards on seven carries.
Turner had one carry for -2 yards.
The Bulldogs had three defensive takeaways in the contest, all on fumbles. St. Clair’s individual defensive statistics were not available as of print deadline.
St. Clair limited the Pacific running game to just 27 yards on 24 rushing attempts.
Makai Parton had the most success moving the ball on the ground for the Indians, picking up 26 yards on eight carries.
Parker Kuelker picked up seven yards on two carries.
Jackson Roloff made one carry for no gain.
Quarterback Colton Thompson finished with -6 yards on 13 carries.
In the passing game, Colton Thompson was 8-15 for 120 yards and two scores.
Grant Hall and Jeremiah Murray both made three catches and scored a touchdown.
Murray totaled 70 yards on his grabs and Hall picked up 33.
Kuelker made one catch for 10 yards and Roloff caught one for seven.
Parton was Pacific’s leading tackler with 13 stops.
Sam Williams made 12 tackles.
Other tacklers were Roloff (six), Murray (six), Hall (four), Liam Sitek (five), Colton Thompson (five), Matt Austin (four), Trevor Hill (four), Coby Moeller (four) and Andrew Erselius (three).
Scoring Plays
St. Clair drove the ball the length of the field on its first possession of the game, eating up clock and ending with a one yard touchdown run by McCoy.
After a fumble by Pacific on the team’s first offensive snap, St. Clair got the ball right back in the red zone and finished the first period on the Pacific goal line.
Eight seconds into the second quarter, Dalton Thompson scored his first of two touchdowns on a one-yard run.
“That maybe gave us a little bit of a false sense of security,” Robbins said. “They ran one play and we were fortunate and they made a mistake and turned the ball over. That was good, but then they bowed their neck a little bit and we didn’t block or take care of the ball really well, but give credit to those kids and that staff over there. They played their butts off and made it interesting, that’s for sure.”
The score remained locked that way for most of the rest of the quarter until Pacific put together a successful passing drive in the final minutes, culminating with a 28-yard touchdown pass from Colton Thompson to Murray with 30 seconds remaining in the half.
Dalton Thompson made the score 21-6 in St. Clair’s favor with a two-yard keeper at the 7:18 mark of the third quarter. That drive started with another takeaway for the Bulldogs.
“They’ve got 14 points off turnovers tonight and that’s the difference in the ballgame,” Anderson said. “That’s two weeks in a row now that our very first offensive play we’ve turned the ball over. You can’t do those things. We have to come out and set a tone and we’re just not doing those things. We’ve got to get that figured out.”
Roberts was a perfect 3-3 in extra-point kicks for the Bulldogs.
The Indians got the final score of the game with 9:15 to play in the fourth quarter on Colton Thompson’s nine-yard touchdown pass to Hall.
After an unsuccessful point-after try in the first half, Pacific opted to go for a two-point conversion and Thompson connected with Trenton Johnson, who came down with the pass over multiple defenders in the back of the end zone.