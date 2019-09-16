Four up and four down.
St. Clair volleyball (4-0) swept both opponents this week, winning on the road Tuesday at Warrenton (3-1), 25-15, 25-17 and returning home to beat Linn (0-4) Thursday, 25-8, 25-10.
Warrenton
St. Clair and Warrenton have met each other a total of 11 times in the past three seasons, typically playing early in the regular season and then potentially seeing each other multiple times at the Seckman Tournament and the St. Clair Volleyball Classic.
Never trailing in the contest, St. Clair was led by its blockers up front.
“My front row had big blocks up where it made it very difficult for Warrenton’s hitters,” St. Clair Head Coach Kandice McCuskey said. “Since my front row had big blocks up, it made my defense easier on the back row. They were right where they were supposed to be. It was very nice to see all the girls doing exactly what we have been asking them to do.”
Gracie Sohn led all hitters with 10 kills, adding two blocks.
Alohilani Bursey notched seven kills with six blocks.
Mackenzie Lowder made 12 blocks and two kills.
Madison Lowder blocked four with one kill.
Makayla Johnson added four kills with one block.
Emma Hinson led the team in assists with 21 and made seven blocks.
Kaylee Rampani picked up three assists and one block.
Myah Dierker blocked two.
Hinson and Rampani each served an ace.
Kyley Henry and Johnson tied for the defensive lead with 10 digs each.
Other dig totals included Hinson (six), Rampani (five), Sohn (four), Bursey (four), Madison Lowder (three) and Mackenzie Lowder (one).
“Kyley Henry and Kaylee Rampani had our back row on lockdown,” McCuskey said. “It was great to see everyone doing their part and their best.”
Linn
St. Clair kept its momentum rolling into another sweep on Thursday.
“We never let off the gas pedal,” McCuskey said. “I do get nervous that my team will play down to the opponent and last night they proved they aren’t that team to do it. They want to get in and take care of business. We are really working on getting that first ball kill so we can get that point immediately. I do have to give it to our Pep Club last night because they were awesome and into the game. It made the environment very fun.”
Bursey and Sohn each notched five kills in the game. Bursey added six solo blocks and Sohn blocked one. Mackenzie Lowder recorded six kills and two solo blocks.
“Mackenzie really did a great job last night of controlling that net,” McCuskey said.
Johnson recorded two kills.
Hinson posted 16 assists.
Rampani came up with six aces from the sever position.
The Lady Bulldogs next play Tuesday at home, hosting Kingston at 6:30 p.m.