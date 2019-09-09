Two games down and two sweeps in the books.
St. Clair volleyball (2-0) started the season this week with wins in all four sets to sweep Bourbon (0-1) Tuesday, 25-14, 25-13, and Potosi (0-2) Thursday, 25-21, 25-9 in a pair of road games.
The Lady Bulldogs have started out with back-to-back wins against those same two opponents for the third season in a row.
Bourbon
St. Clair picked up momentum as the first game went along.
“We started a little slow at Bourbon and finally got in a groove,” Head Coach Kandice McCuskey said. “When we gave up some points we let them get a few more than we would have liked. Passers are getting the ball up but now we would like it in front of the 10-foot line so we can better run our offense. That is something we are really working on.”
Gracie Sohn reached double-digit kills with 11, adding three blocks.
Alohilani Bursey made eight blocks and seven kills with two assists.
Mackenzie Lowder blocked six with two kills.
Emma Hinson posted four blocks and a team high of 21 assists.
“Emma Hinson did a great job running down the ball and giving our hitters an opportunity while the hitters were really having to adjust to each set,” McCuskey said. “We would like everything to be more constant so everyone can get in more of a routine.”
Myah Dierker, Makayla Johnson and Madison Lowder each turned in one kill.
Dierker and Madison Lowder blocked one apiece.
Johnson led the Lady Bulldogs defensively with 16 digs.
Sohn picked up 10 digs. Bursey and Kyley Henry made six digs apiece. Kaylee Rampani made four digs and Hinson made two.
Potosi
Two nights later, the Lady Bulldogs opened up a big lead in the first set.
“Well, I wish I could remember my pregame speech because the girls came out ready to go,” McCuskey said. “They had a great warmup and took that energy to the game. First set we were winning by more than 10 points when we had game point and we just couldn’t finish the game. That is something we will be trying to work through is just going ahead and finishing the game.”
St. Clair had no problem finishing the second set, holding Potosi to just nine points.
“The next set the girls really did a great job taking care of the ball on our side of the net,” McCuskey said. “Alohilani had a huge block up, making it difficult for Potosi to find the court. Gracie Sohn had a great game on the front row as well. Those two are a very important key to our team.”
Statistics for Thursday night’s game were not available as of The Missourian’s print deadline Friday morning.
St. Clair next plays Tuesday on the road at Warrenton at 6:30 p.m.