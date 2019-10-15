The Lady Bulldogs volleyball team split with two teams in the top half of the Four Rivers Conference standings.
St. Clair (16-2-2, 3-1) won in two sets at home Tuesday against Pacific (8-8-3, 2-1), 25-15, 25-23 and fell on the road Thursday at Sullivan (15-10-3, 3-1), 27-25, 25-23.
Following Thursday’s games, both the Lady Bulldogs and Sullivan were tied for second in the conference, one game behind Hermann (16-5, 4-0).
Pacific
St. Clair had to come from behind in the second set to top the Lady Indians.
“We had a 15-5 lead, but we were unable to close out the game,” Pacific Head Coach Kersten McDonough said. “In the second set, we stopped their offensive threat, but we were plagued by our own mistakes.”
Alohilani Bursey led St. Clair in both kills (nine) and blocks (four) on the night.
Following Bursey for the Lady Bulldogs was Gracie Sohn with eight kills and two blocks.
Makayla Johnson notched three kills with one block and two aces.
Mackenzie Lowder made two kills and two blocks.
Madison Lowder added a kill.
Emma Hinson posted 23 assists.
Kaylee Rampani served an ace.
Sohn made 20 digs to lead the defense. Kyley Henry (14), Johnson (13) and Rampani (11) also had double-digit digs.
Other dig totals included Hinson (six), Bursey (four), Madison Lowder Ifour) and Mackenzie Lowder (one).
Pacific’s statistics were not available as of print deadline.
“Our standouts were Annie Tomlinson and Grace Smiley,” McDonough said. “Both helped us out on blocking and Grace was a leader for us on both offense and defense. We hope to learn from our mistakes and come ready to play this weekend at the St. Clair tournament.”
Sullivan
St. Clair pushed the Lady Eagles to extra points in the first set and nearly did so again in the second.
Mallory Shetley powered the Sullivan attack with 10 kills, adding three blocks.
Rylee Denbow added five kills. Kya Harbour had two kills and Riley Lock one.
Lock made three blocks. Emma Brune blocked two and Harbour one.
Macie Nolie made 10 assists. Debow had six assists and Shetley and Hailey Volkmann each recorded an assist.
St. Clair statistics from the game were not available at print deadline.
The Lady Bulldogs will host the St. Clair Volleyball Classic Saturday, starting at 8 a.m. Visiting teams include Pacific, Union, St. James, Warrenton, Cuba, Grandview and Orchard Farm.