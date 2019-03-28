Only Windsor and the home team finished ahead of St. Clair in the first track meet of the season.
St. Clair finished third in both the boys and girls competitions Tuesday at Potosi’s Trojan Invitational. The St. Clair girls scored 138 points, finishing behind Potosi’s girls (187.5) and Windsor (139.5). On the boys side, the Bulldogs came up with 128 points. Potosi’s boys won with 196.5 and Windsor again took second with 137.5 points.
“We had a great day at Potosi,” St. Clair Head Coach Ben Garmer said. “Both the boys and girls finished third overall. We weren’t as concerned with the overall place as we were with getting our athletes an opportunity to work on their events. It was nice to have medals at our first meet, which has never happened before.”
Other boys scores included Steelville (113 points), St. Pius X (35), Cuba (33), Viburnum (31) and West County (28).
On the girls side, additional team scores included Steelville (95), West County (52), St. Pius X (37), Cuba (29) and Viburnum (five).
St. Clair athletes finished first in a total of 10 events:
• Boys pole vault — Brendinn Webb (11-2);
• Boys 100-meter dash — Pepper Stark (11.72);
• Boys 800-meter relay — Pepper Stark, Tyler Stark, Zach Browne and Connor North (1:35.49);
• Boys 400-meter dash — Tyler Stark (51.34);
• Girls long jump — Alohilani Bursey (15-5.25);
• Girls discus — Jolee King (91-5);
• Girls shot put — Desi York-Nunn (34-6);
• Girls javelin — Emily Barkhurst (97-7);
• Girls 800-meter relay — Hannah Machelett, Morgan Juergens, Ally Newton and Bursey (1:55.21); and
• Girls 400-meter relay — Machelett, Juergens, Newton and Bursey (52.54).
Additionally, the Bulldogs gathered seven second-place finishes and four third-place finishes at the event.
Tyler Stark was second in the long jump in 18-00.75.
Pepper Stark was second in the 200-meter dash in 24.54.
The boys 3,000-meter relay (9:40.48) and 400-meter relay (42.26) teams both finished second.
Amber Ortmeyer took second place in the high jump, clearing 4-10.
Hannah Machelett made it a one-two St. Clair finish with Bursey in the long jump, turning in a distance of 15-4.
Bursey finished second in the 200-meter dash in 28.33.
In the 100-meter high hurdles, Brendan Schmiedeskamp finished third for the Bulldogs in 19.62.
Machelett claimed third in the triple jump with an even distance of 32 feet.
Makenzie Turner had the third-longest throw in the shot put at 29-10.5.
Ortmeyer finished third in the 100-meter intermediate hurdles in 19.43.
The Bulldogs will next be in action Saturday at the Washington Pentathlon.