As the weather warms up, so are the St. Clair boys golfers.
The Bulldogs shot a 179 Monday in dual competition at Birch Creek Golf Club to defeat Four Rivers Conference rival Union. The Wildcats turned in a team score of 184.
“We played a great match yesterday and are starting to really come together,” St. Clair Head Coach Dale Wunderlich said.
Union’s Garrett Klenke was the individual medalist at the event, scoring a 36.
“We didn’t have the greatest day as a whole group,” Union Head Coach Matt Goddard said. “Garrett played well, but struggled hitting greens in regulation. The one green he did get, he ended up getting a birdie.”
Ryan Bozada led the Bulldogs with 41 strokes.
Teammate Justin Hoffman was one stroke behind him at 42.
Brandon Gallegos and Calvin Juergens both accounted toward the St. Clair team total with 48 strokes each.
Ethan Talleur rounded out the field for the Bulldogs, shooting a 54.
Jacob Towell turned in the second-best Union score, a 44.
Devin Gaither shot a 50 and Hunter Grafrath a 54 for the Wildcats. Trevor Baker carded a 57.
“JT (Towell) played well except he had one tough hole,” Goddard said. “He has been struggling trying to figure out his drive. Devin Gaither played a solid round, yet he had one tough hole as well. Hats off to STC and Dale for a solid round.
The Bulldogs and Wildcats are both next scheduled to compete Wednesday in the St. James Golf Classic at 8 a.m.