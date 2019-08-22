Fall practices keep rolling along.
Halfway through the second week of practices, the week will end with the start of preseason jamborees and the regular season will start at the end of the following week.
At St. Clair, six teams are back on the field for the fall sports season.
For football, coming off a 9-2 season under Head Coach Brian Robbins and a second-place finish in the Four Rivers Conference, the team has 30 players out for the team.
St. Clair has just 10 players back from that varsity squad after graduating a large senior class. The Bulldogs have posted a 17-5 record over the past two seasons, beating every other team in the conference at least once.
Last season, the Bulldogs were able to run the ball with force behind an experienced offensive line with a rotation of seven or more running backs, most of whom were seniors.
This year, the team will have a new quarterback and multiple new faces on the line at least to replace those lost to graduation.
Leading returners are Dalton Thompson and Landen Roberts at running back and defensive back, Ryan Barrett on the line and Brendyn Stricker at tight end and defensive end.
St. Clair did not hold a scrimmage at the end of the first week of practices. The Bulldogs will play in a preseason scrimmage at Hillsboro Friday at 6 p.m.
There are two new coaches at St. Clair as Casey Dildine takes over the boys soccer program and former Lady Bulldogs softball standout Anna Reed moves up to head coach on the diamond after serving as the assistant coach last year.
Both new coaches have just under 20 players out for their teams this fall.
The softball team will play in a jamboree at St. James Saturday at 10 a.m.
The team with the highest turnout at St. Clair is the cross country squad, coming into the new season with more than 40 runners, 25 girls and 18 boys.
Head Coach Ben Martin’s cross country squad has one state qualifier returning from last season in Arin Halmich.
“The (girls) team should be highly competitive,” Martin said. “I have 11-12 women competing for the seven varsity spots and four of them put in a good amount of summer mileage. The girls team wants to go to state and I think anything less will be disappointing.”
Girls golf numbers are also up at St. Clair under returning Head Coach Jeff Van Zee in just the second year of the program. The Lady Bulldogs have nine golfers out this year.
Returning state qualifier Maria Bozada leads the girls golf team in her senior season.
“(She had) a very successful season last year,” Van Zee said. “She was the medalist in ten out of thirteen matches and tournaments last year. She was a state qualifier and looks to improve upon that success.”
The team least affected by the lingering summer heat the first two weeks of practice has been the volleyball team, the only fall sport which regularly practices indoors, under returning Head Coach Kandice McCuskey.
The volleyball team at St. Clair had more wins than any other fall program at the school a year ago, finishing with a 21-8-3 record.
McCuskey’s squad lost just one senior to graduation from last season and returns seven players from the 2018 varsity roster.
“Our summer was good as in we tried out numerous rotations and are looking to fine tune them now,” McCuskey said.
Leading the returners up-front this fall will be senior Gracie Sohn and junior Alohilani Bursey. Senior setter Emma Hinson and junior Makayla Johnson also are among the key returning starters for the team.
St. Clair will play in a volleyball jamboree at Sullivan Tuesday, Aug. 27, starting at 5 p.m.