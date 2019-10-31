The Lady Bulldogs earned another shot at Sullivan.
St. Clair (27-3-2) opened play in the Class 3 District 8 volleyball tournament Monday at Sullivan with a one-sided 25-9, 25-12 victory against Salem (1-25-2).
That win moved the Lady Bulldogs into a district semifinal showdown Tuesday with the host Lady Eagles. St. Clair was looking to avenge a couple of losses to the Lady Eagles in the contest after Sullivan was responsible for ending St. Clair’s season during that same round in three sets a year ago at Union. Sullivan was also one of only three teams to beat St. Clair in the regular season this year.
Following that game Tuesday, the winner advanced to play either St. Francis Borgia Regional or Pacific in the district championship game at the end of the night. Tuesday’s games occurred after The Missourian’s print deadline. Read about those contests in the weekend edition.
St. Clair opened Monday’s game with Salem on a 12-0 run.
“That was nice to jump out ahead like that,” St. Clair Head Coach Kandice McCuskey said. “We had minimal serve errors and (Alohilani) Bursey and (Gracie) Sohn were big at the net. Makayla Johnson had a good game at the net as well.”
Sohn led in kills with 12 and added one block.
Bursey notched eight kills and two blocks.
Johnson recorded three kills and served an ace.
Emma Hinson posted 23 assists and served an ace.
Mackenzie Lowder made one block.
Kaylee Rampani served two aces and Kyley Henry served one.
Henry led the defense in digs with 12.
“Kyley Henry had a good game passing and she said it was because the blockers were doing a nice job,” McCuskey said. “It’s always nice when you give a member of the team props and they turn around and give it to somebody else.”
Johnson recorded six digs. Other dig totals included Hinson (five), Sohn (four), Rampani (four), Bursey (two), Mackenzie Lowder (two) and Madison Lowder (two).