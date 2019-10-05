Another two-set win for the Lady Bulldogs.
St. Clair volleyball (15-1-2) picked up another nonconference win Thursday on the road, beating Crystal City (6-6), 25-16, 25-17.
Alohilani Bursey powered St. Clair at the net with a team high 11 kills, adding three blocks.
Gracie Sohn notched nine kills and served three aces.
Mackenzie Lowder made five kills and four blocks.
Makayla Johnson and Madison Lowder each added three kills. Myah Dierker killed one.
Emma Hinson made 25 assists and four blocks.
Johnson added a block.
Libero Kyley Henry led the team in digs with 20.
Other dig totals were Sohn (15), Johnson (10), Hinson (11), Kaylee Rampani (three), Madison Lowder (three) and Mackenzie Lowder (two).
The Lady Bulldogs are in action at home against Four Rivers Conference rival Pacific Tuesday at 6:15 p.m.