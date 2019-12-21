Starting the Linn Tournament later than planned, the St. Clair Lady Bulldogs still started it off on the right foot.
St. Clair (4-0) won in the first round Wednesday, defeating Eldon, 61-23.
The Lady Bulldogs got out to a 13-6 lead at the end of the first quarter and carried a 25-13 advantage into the half.
Coming out in the third quarter, St. Clair turned it on with 25 points and stayed ahead, 50-17, to start the final period.
“After half we settled down and started playing smarter basketball,” St. Clair Head Coach Travis Johnson said. “We started pushing the ball and getting easy baskets.”
Alohilani Bursey and Gracie Sohn both posted a double-double in the contest.
“Lani took over the third quarter and got us going,” Johnson said. “She scored 10 of her 18 in the third. Gracie did a good job being physical and controlling the inside.”
Bursey scored 18 points with 15 rebounds, five assists, two steals and two blocked shots.
Sohn added 13 points with 10 rebounds.
Alana Hinson tied Bursey for the scoring lead on the night with 18 points. Hinson also added six rebounds, one assist and a steal.
“Alana’s shot wasn’t falling but she found other ways to score,” Johnson said.
Mackenzie Lowder posted five points, five rebounds and three steals.
Annabelle Coonse added three points, two rebounds, two assists and one steal.
Ally Newton and Jill Love each scored two points. Newton added five rebounds and seven steals.
“Ally did a great job containing the ball and getting a lot of tips,” Johnson said.
Jolee King and Love each turned in one rebound.
St. Clair advanced to play Newburg in the semifinals Friday at 5 p.m.