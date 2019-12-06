The Lady Bulldogs started Four Rivers Conference basketball play with a revenge game.
St. Clair (2-0, 1-0) took a measure of payback from the Owensville Dutchgirls (1-1, 0-1), the team that ended St. Clair’s season in the district tournament last season. The Lady Bulldogs won Monday’s contest, 67-44.
St. Clair started on a roll, taking a 26-8 lead after one quarter. At halftime, the St. Clair lead had been extended to 48-17 and then 62-30 after three quarters.
Alana Hinson led St. Clair with 22 points on the night, including six three-point baskets.
“Alana shot the ball very well,” St. Clair Head Coach Travis Johnson said. “She signed her letter of intent to Dominican University this morning and I think she was pumped and ready to play from the start of the day. Alana has put tons of work in the gym and it is starting to pay off.”
Next for the Lady Bulldogs was Alohilani Bursey with 16 points. Bursey also added 14 rebounds with six steals and five assists.
“Lani was big in the paint for us last night,” Johnson said. “She did well at going coast to coast after a rebound. She made it hard for Owensville to get the ball up the court.”
Gracie Sohn posted 11 points with five rebounds.
Ally Newton contributed six points with seven assists and four steals.
Annabelle Coonse added in five points and four steals.
“Annabelle is a great defender,” Johnson said. “She did a great job containing the ball and closing out on shooters.”
Phoebe Arnold scored three points. Jill Love and Vada Moore both added two points.
Mackenzie Lowder grabbed six rebounds.
St. Clair will next play Tuesday, Dec. 10, on the road to Hillsboro at 7 p.m.