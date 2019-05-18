First into the state playoffs.
The St. Clair soccer Lady Bulldogs (14-7-1) earned their first district championship and became the first team to qualify for the Class 2 sectional round Monday. The Lady Bulldogs earned the District 9 title with a 3-1 victory against Owensville (14-6) at Sullivan.
St. Clair will host the sectional round Saturday against the District 10 winner at a time to be determined.
“We have a lot of respect for (Owensville) and they’ve gotten a whole lot better throughout the course of the year,” St. Clair Head Coach Tim Isgrig said. “We knew we had to be ready for them. I feel like we were. We came out and one of our goals has been to start good early. We had about seven corner (kicks) in the first half and came out really strong.”
The win ended a four-year streak where the Lady Bulldogs had ended their season as the district runner-up.
“We’d lost in the district championship all three previous years of my high school career so it was really exciting, finally winning one,” St. Clair senior midfielder Chloe Merseal said. “... It ranks pretty high and it’s pretty exciting to finally win.”
Isgrig coached the Lady Bulldogs for each of the past four district runner-up seasons before breaking through for a first title in his fifth year.
“I’m just really proud of (the girls),” Isgrig said. “We’ve been here for five years in a row now and it just feels good to finally get one.”
The first two St. Clair goals came as a result of corner kicks served up by Merseal as the Lady Bulldogs jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first 14 minutes.
On the first scoring play, Merseal found Gracie Sohn for a header that was deflected by an Owensville defender for a pop-up just in front of the net before Kaitlyn Janson finished off the rebound for the go-ahead goal.
“ It was really exciting,” Merseal said. “We were really getting our heads on the corners and we kept getting chances.”
Merseal then found Johnson for the second score.
“I thought Makayla Johnson was awesome tonight,” Isgrig said. “She played great. Before the game, I talked to her about being one of the best players on the field. She really took the challenge and was all over the place for us tonight.”
Owensville answered back with a goal from Destinee Busenhart in the 22nd minute.
The Lady Bulldogs then extended the lead back to two goals on a 25-yard scoring strike from Makayla Johnson in the 28th minute, assisted by Emma Smith.
The score remained at 3-1 going into the intermission and neither team could break through for additional scoring in the second half.
The final score of the game gave Johnson a brace for the contest.
“I really don’t have a technique to shoot,” Johnson said. “My shot is usually way off all the time, so it was just really good timing I guess. ... (Winning feels) great. Nobody has done it in a really long time and it’s just really cool.”
Goalkeeper Courtney Williams was 5-6 in save chances on the day.
“We let one get in there, but defensively we played really well after they scored that goal,” Isgrig said. “The second half we did a pretty good job of playing our positions. We put ourselves in a position to score some more goals and had some opportunities, but we didn’t take advantage of (those chances).”
The Lady Bulldogs now play the waiting game as the District 10 semifinals were also held Monday. St. Clair’s sectional opponent will be determined in the District 10 championship game on Wednesday at Monett between Logan-Rogersville and Cassville with a 4 p.m. start time.