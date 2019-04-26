The St. Clair soccer Lady Bulldogs tamed the Lady Tigers of Festus Monday.
St. Clair (7-7-1) blanked Festus (2-9) in a 3-0 shutout in nonleague play.
Goalkeeper Courtney Williams recorded two saves to turn in her sixth shutout of the season.
Haley Buscher, Zoe Gaszak and Gracie Sohn each scored a goal in the contest.
Sohn, Chloe Merseal and Makayla Johnson were all credited with an assist.
The Lady Bulldogs opened the scoring in the 27th minute of play when Buscher finished off a pass from Johnson.
“Makayla Johnson made a really good run up the right side. She got wide and played a good cross in,” St. Clair Head Coach Tim Isgrig said. “Haley Buscher got to the back post and one touch finished it into the goal. This was a perfect pass from Makayla and Haley put herself in the right position to finish the play and put us ahead.”
The score remained at 1-0 going into the intermission.
St. Clair notched its second goal off a throw-in from Sohn that found Gaszak in the box.
“Zoe Gaszak got on the end of it to put us ahead 2-0,” Isgrig said. “Gracie continues to create opportunities for her teammates with her throws and Zoe was hungry in the box.”
Sohn concluded the scoring with a goal of her own off a corner kick served up by Merseal.
“Gracie is becoming more of a weapon on set pieces and Chloe continues to be dangerous on corners, setting her teammates up,” Isgrig said.
The St. Clair defense stifled Festus for the duration, allowing just the two shots on goal.
“I thought defensively we played a really good game limiting their chances,” Isgrig said. “We gave them a few too many free kicks but overall defense was tight and Courtney only had to make two saves in the game. We played some people in different positions and moved some people around. Haley gave us a spark at center mid and scored our first goal. Gracie played a great game for us — she marked their best player all night.”
The Lady Bulldogs are next in action Wednesday on the road at Warrenton. That game is slated to begin at 5 p.m.