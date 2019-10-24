Dominating the game, the St. Clair Bulldogs (8-0, 5-0) remained unbeaten Friday by defeating the Lutheran St. Charles Cougars (6-2, 4-1), 28-0, on Senior Night in St. Clair.
With the win, the Bulldogs moved into the No. 1 spot in the Class 3 District 2 playoffs with 48.34 points. Roosevelt is second with 48.05, followed by St. Francis Borgia Regional (46.82), Sullivan (39.66) and Owensville (31). St. Clair will travel to Owensville and Borgia will travel to Sullivan this Friday with the district seedings on the line.
St. Clair Head Coach Brian Robbins felt his kids were just tougher than a very talented team on Friday night.
“Our kids played hard, they played a very talented football team tonight,” said Robbins. “I just think we out toughed them tonight to be honest with you. They couldn’t run the ball and they have got some players; the running back is going to Iowa tomorrow for a visit and they also have a Notre Dame commit. I am really proud of our kids. They don’t look like much but man they are tough, they play hard and they’re ours. That’s what I am proud of and I will go with these guys anywhere.”
The Bulldogs controlled the line of scrimmage, especially during the first half on offense. St. Clair scored on three of its four possessions with a penalty stalling the other drive. Robbins knew this would be tough against the size and athletic ability of the Cougar front.
“We were really concerned with their size and athletic ability up front,” said Robbins. “We were concerned about being able to sustain any kind of blocks up front because they are so big and athletic. Our offensive line had a challenge and they stepped up and played good enough for us to get a victory. We had some drives stall out in the second half, which I wasn’t real happy about that but we will take the win.”
The Bulldog defense owned the night, pitching a shutout against a Cougar offense that has put up scores of 75, 62, 61, 54 and 51 in some of its wins this year. The Bulldog defense did not allow a first down until 2:28 remained in the first half.
“Our defense has kept us in games all year long, especially when we struggled on offense and early in the year when our offense was kind of slow,” Robbins said. “Our offense has gotten better as the year has gone on, but that is what our defense has done all year. Kudos to our kids and the game plan we put together.”
A big key in the St. Clair defense was good open field tackling all night. This is something the Bulldogs work on in every practice.
“That’s a tribute to our coaches and our kids,” said Robbins. “We work on tackling every day in practice. We give them different kinds of tackles and they do that on a daily basis. That is just their hard work on prep paying off right there. That is one of the most talented teams we have faced this year. I don’t know if they are the best but definitely one of the most talented. When you look at their roster and compare it to ours.”
The Bulldogs will visit the Owensville Dutchmen (4-4, 2-3) with the opportunity to win the Four Rivers Conference Championship outright. Robbins knows this will be no easy task in Owensville and the always tough conference.
“It is tough in this conference everywhere you go,” said Robbins. “That’s what you get when you have good guys who work hard and coach well. They are going to give their kids every opportunity to win. It’s 8-0, so that’s a good thing. We will enjoy it tonight and get ready to finish off the regular season next week in Owensville. Hopefully (we can) finish it off 9-0 with a conference championship and go rolling into districts.
“You have got to stop and enjoy it a little bit along the way,” said Robbins. “I am a little bit better at that then in my earlier days; I was always pressing forward. I try to let them enjoy it a little. I will have work to do this weekend. I will let them enjoy it and be kids, it is a great time in their lives, and we all remember what it was like to be that age.”
Stats
Offensively, the Bulldogs were led by Roberts, who had 11 carries for 70 yards and two touchdowns.
Dayton Turner had three carries for 45 yards and a touchdown, followed by Lance McCoy with 12 carries for 34 yards and a touchdown.
Shane Stanfill made 11 carries for 38 yards, and Dalton Thompson’s eight carries for 36 yards rounded out the offense.
Defensively, Ryan Barrett recorded two tackles, five assists and two sacks.
Thompson made three tackles, two assists and two interceptions.
Brendyn Stricker recorded one tackle, two assists and 1.5 sacks.
Wes Hinson added one tackle and six assists.
Dakota Gotsch recorded three tackles and one assist.
Wyatt Strothcamp made one tackle with two assists and a half-sack.
Turner had one tackle and three assists.
Damien McCoy contributed three assists and a half-sack.
Roberts recorded three tackles and three assists.
Lance McCoy turned in two tackles and one assist. Cole Venable made one tackle.
Summary
St. Clair dominated the first half on both sides of the ball. After the Bulldog defense stopped the Cougars on a fourth and three at the Cougar 39, the Bulldog offense took over. St. Clair drove the 39 yards in 10 plays to score on a two-yard run by Lance McCoy.
Two key plays in the drive saw Lance McCoy break out of the pile for an 11-yard gain and the Bulldogs convert on a fourth and one at the three-yard line.
After another fourth down stop by the Bulldog defense, St. Clair took over on the Lutheran St. Charles 41-yard line. Six plays later, on a fourth and one, Landen Roberts ran it in from eight yards out. Roberts added the extra point, giving St. Clair a 14-0 lead with 9:17 remaining in the first half.
The Bulldogs took over again after another defensive stop at the Lutheran 48. Six plays later it was Turner scoring from 13 yards out with 2:45 remaining in the half.
The Cougars started a drive from their three-yard line, reaching the Bulldog three-yard line before time ran out in the half. The Cougars did not get a first down until 2:28 remained in the half as the Bulldog defense made sure tackles and big fourth down stops. St. Clair led, 21-0, at halftime.
After a St. Clair punt early in the third quarter, the Cougars took over at their own 20-yard line. Facing a fourth and eight at their 22, the Cougars decided to go for it. St. Clair, as it had done all night, made a statement with a huge stop, taking over on downs at the Lutheran 21.
Two plays later, Roberts ran it in from 19 yards out and added the extra point to make it 28-0.
The fourth quarter was highlighted by several big plays by the Bulldog defense to hold the high-scoring Lutheran St. Charles Cougars out of the end zone.