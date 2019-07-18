The Post 347 Seniors prevented a shift in the Ninth District standings in the final two games of the regular season.
St. Clair (7-9) held its position as the No. 6 seed in district Sunday at Reed Field with a split doubleheader against Hannibal Post 55 (6-10). Post 347 won the first contest, 7-5, while Hannibal took the rematch, 8-5.
Had Hannibal won both games, St. Clair would have dropped to seventh place in the standings and would have been seeded No. 7 in the Ninth District Tournament this week.
First Game
Post 55 scored the first five runs of the game, but St. Clair scored the final seven.
Hannibal posted three runs in the top of the second inning and two more in the third.
Post 347 got on the board with three runs in the bottom of the third.
The score held at 5-3 until the bottom of the sixth inning when Post 347 rallied for four runs to take the lead and the win.
Wes Hinson was the winning pitcher in the contest. He took over on the mound in the third inning and threw five innings, allowing one run on four hits. Hinson walked two and struck out eight.
Blaine Downey was the starting pitcher. In two innings pitched, Downey allowed four runs on four hits. He walked one and struck out one.
At the plate, Dalton Thompson had a three-hit game and scored twice to lead the Post 347 offense.
Downey collected two hits and a walk with one run batted in.
Brady Simpson and Hinson both added a hit.
Simpson and Hinson both scored twice. Johnny Kindel added one run.
Jesse Maraman and Simpson each drove in a run.
Chase Walters walked twice. Zeek Koch and Simpson both walked once.
Simpson and Maraman were both hit by pitches.
The four-run sixth inning rally for St. Clair started when Kindel and Hinson both reached on errors with Kindel scoring on the second Hannibal miscue.
Thompson then singled and moved up to second on a third Hannibal error, which allowed Hinson to score.
Simpson’s single drove in Thompson to give St. Clair the lead.
Maraman being hit by the pitch and Downey’s single loaded the bases with nobody out. After a pair of strikeouts, Koch hit a ground ball up the middle and reached on the fourth Hannibal error of the inning, which allowed Simpson to score the final run.
Hannibal used four pitchers in the game.
Grant Plenge tossed the first 2.2 innings. He allowed three runs, two earned, on three hits and five walks with one strikeout.
Gary Culp pitched 2.1 shutout innings and allowed one hit.
Mason Scholl was unable to record an out and allowed four runs, one earned, on three hits.
Konnor Bridgewater recorded the final three outs, striking out the side.
Post 55 tallied eight hits in the game, led by two each from Logan Wilson and Michael Pollitt.
Hannibal posted five doubles, one each from Levi Rafferty, Charlie Culp, Plenge, Pollitt and Wilson.
Bridgewater also notched a single.
Gary Culp stole a base.
Second Game
It was Hannibal that scored the late comeback in the rematch.
St. Clair scored once in the first inning before falling behind on three Post 55 runs in the bottom of the second and one in the third.
Post 347 added four more runs in the top of the fourth inning to take a 5-4 lead.
Hannibal concluded the scoring with a four-run fifth inning.
St. Clair utilized five pitchers in the game.
Of those pitchers, Gus Land had the most success. In three innings pitched, Land allowed no runs on one hit and two walks, striking out two.
Thomspon pitched 1.2 innings and allowed no runs on one hit with two strikeouts.
Garrett Heinrichs fired one inning and allowed four runs, two earned, on two hits and five walks. He struck out two.
Walters recorded one out on the mound and allowed an unearned run on two walks.
Maraman was unable to record an out and was charged with three earned runs on two hits and a walk.
Hinson went 3-4 with a run scored.
Thompson tripled and scored a run with three RBIs.
Land, Walters and Kindel each singled and scored once.
Heinrichs drove in a run.
Koch and Kindel each drew a walk.
Levi Rafferty was the winning pitcher for Hannibal. He held Post 347 scoreless for the final three innings on two hits and no walks with six strikeouts.
Caleb Peters was the starting pitcher for Post 55. In three innings, he allowed one unearned run on two hits and a walk with one strikeout.
Between Rafferty and Peters, Adam Baxter fired one inning and allowed four runs, three earned, on three hits and a walk, striking out three.
Pollitt and Plenge both had two hits for Post 55. Pollitt had the only extra base hit, a double.
Wilson and Bridgewater both singled.
St. Clair plays at the St. Peters Rec-Plex against St. Peters Post 313 Wednesday at 7 p.m. in the first round of the district’s double elimination tournament.