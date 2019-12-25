The top two teams in the Four Rivers Conference shared the top awards.
After an undefeated run through the conference schedule, St. Clair received both the conference’s Coach of the Year award for Brian Robbins and the conference’s Defensive Player of the Year award for senior defensive back Dalton Thompson.
Thompson contributed 33 solo tackles and 75 total, made one tackle for a loss and grabbed eight interceptions.
Robbins led a small roster of Bulldogs to the first undefeated regular season in program history.
St. Clair ended the year with a 10-1 record.
Union senior wide receiver Peyton Burke was recognized as the conference’s Offensive Player of the Year. Burke and the Wildcats went 5-1 in conference play to finish second in the standings.
Burke caught 46 passes for 685 yards and seven touchdowns on the season.
St. Clair had a first-team selection at nine different positions.
Union players were selected to the first team at seven positions. Sullivan and Hermann each had four first-team picks. Pacific received two selections to the first team and Owensville and St. James each had one.
Two players were unanimous selections to the first-team offense, Union’s Burke at wide receiver and running back Matt Bray.
The full list of first-team selections on offense included:
• Union quarterback Derek Hulsey;
• Union’s Burke;
• Union wide receiver Chase Mehler;
• Owensville wide receiver Derek Brandt;
• Pacific wide receiver Grant Hall;
• Union’s Bray;
• Hermann running back Trent Gleeson;
• Sullivan tight end Jacob Hatcher;
• St. Clair lineman Ryan Barrett;
• Hermann lineman Sam Hurst;
• Sullivan lineman Tristan Brown;
• Union lineman Andy Morrow; and
• St. Clair lineman Austin Hedge.
On defense, Thompson was a unanimous first-team selection at defensive back, as was Hermann’s Gleeson at linebacker.
The full list of first-team players on defense is:
• Union lineman Nick Luechtefeld;
• St. Clair lineman Brendyn Stricker;
• Hermann lineman Brody Fredrick;
• Pacific lineman Sam Williams;
• Hermann’s Gleeson;
• Sullivan linebacker Evan Shetley;
• St. Clair linebacker Barrett;
• St. Clair linebacker Wes Hinson;
• St. Clair’s Thompson;
• Union defensive back Christophe Poinsett;
• Sullivan defensive back Ethan Krygiel; and
• Hermann defensive back Holden Ash.
St. Clair kicker Landen Roberts was a unanimous pick on special teams as the first-team kicker.
St. Clair’s Thompson was the first-team selection both as a kick returner and a utility player and St. James’ Logan Sparks was the first-team representative at punter.
Members of the second team include:
• St. Clair’s Thompson at quarterback;
• Hermann wide receiver Carter Hemeyer;
• Owensville wide receiver Cason Gray;
• Union wide receiver Donavan Rutledge;
• Sullivan running back Krygiel;
• St. Clair running back Lance McCoy;
• Owensville tight end Cody Linders;
• St. Clair tight end Stricker;
• Hermann offensive lineman James Hagedorn;
• St. James offensive lineman Nolan Bell;
• St. Clair offensive lineman Hunter Talley;
• Sullivan offensive lineman Trey Eplin;
• Pacific offensive lineman Ian Scott;
• Sullivan defensive lineman Brown;
• St. Clair defensive lineman Damien McCoy;
• Union defensive lineman Zac Elias;
• St. James defensive lineman Chandler Tinsley;
• Owensville linebacker TC Fisher;
• Union linebacker David Clark;
• Pacific linebacker Makai Parton;
• Sullivan linebacker Carter Dace;
• Owensville defensive back Brandt;
• St. Clair defensive back Dayton Turner;
• St. Clair defensive back Roberts; and
• Hermann defensive back Keegan Head.
Players tapped for honorable mention recognition include:
• Owensville quarterback Brendan Decker;
• Hermann wide receiver Head;
• Pacific wide receiver Jeremiah Murray;
• Owensville running back Austin Lowder;
• St. Clair running back Shane Stanfill;
• Union offensive lineman Colton Duvall;
• Sullivan offensive lineman Shetley;
• Union offensive lineman Connor Ward;
• Hermann defensive lineman Collin Heather;
• St. Clair defensive lineman Wyatt Strothkamp;
• Owensville defensive lineman Cody Linders;
• Union linebacker Gavin Wencker;
• Owensville linebacker Garret West;
• Union linebacker Zeek Koch;
• Sullivan defensive back Dillon Farrell;
• Union’s Burke as a defensive back; and
• Pacific’s Murray at defensive back.