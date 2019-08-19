The official fall preseason has reached the halfway point.
Fall sports programs at St. Clair are reporting minimal cuts if any.
On the gridiron, Athletic Director and Head Coach Brian Robbins reports approximately 30 players out for his squad this season, including 10 players back from last season’s varsity unit that went 9-2.
“We’ve only had a couple of days but we feel like we improved in a short amount of time,” Robbins said. “It really hasn’t been too hot since the first day so we have been fortunate. Hopefully the heat stays away and fall arrives.”
St. Clair has had much of its success the past few seasons with a strong running game behind a strong offensive line. This year, the line up front will be led by returning senior and 2018 all-state selection Ryan Barrett.
Other key returning players include running back, defensive back and return specialist Dalton Thompson, tight end and defensive lineman Brendyn Stricker and running back, defensive back and kicker Landen Roberts.
While Robbins has been in charge of the football program for the past five seasons, the soccer team that shares the school’s turf field will have a new coach in charge.
Casey Dildine takes over the boys soccer program with 19 players out for the team this season.
“It is nice to see the players start to gel together,” Dildine said. “They are starting to come together and watching them start to anticipate their next move and the chemistry between the players is growing compared to the first practice.”
Dildine’s squad has not been much affected by the high temperatures during the first week of practices.
“We have only had one problem with the heat and we still got to be on the field an hour before we moved up to the Edgar Murray gym,” Dildine said.
The girls golf team at St. Clair is just in its second season. Head Coach Jeff Van Zee’s squad returns the top five golfers from the inaugural team and four new additions.
State qualifier Maria Bozada leads the list of returning players as she enters her senior season. Bozada is the most experienced golfer on the team, having played two seasons with the boys golf team in the spring before girls golf was offered for the first time by the district last fall.
The cross country ranks under Head Coach Ben Martin have swelled to 43 runners, 25 girls and 18 boys.
The Lady Bulldogs bring back two-time state qualifier Arin Halmich at the head of a roster that remains mostly intact from a year ago.
In the gym, Kandice McCuskey is back for another season as the head volleyball coach. Her varsity squad returns seven players from a 21-8-3 season.
St. Clair introduces one other new head coach this fall with Anna Reed taking over the softball program after serving as an assistant coach last season.
Reed is a St. Clair and Mizzou alumna. She was a softball standout at St. Clair from 2009-2012.
The softball Lady Bulldogs are led by returning seniors Andi Ingle and Calyn LaCrone and junior pitcher Madelyn Ruszala.