Maria Bozada is returning to the MSHSAA Class 1 State Championships.
The St. Clair senior shot 85 Monday at the Class 1 Section 1 Meet at the Country Club of Missouri to advance. Bozada placed fifth, 13 strokes over par.
Bozada plays next Monday and Tuesday at Fremont Hills Golf Course in Nixa for the 36-hole Class 1 championship meet.
At the same meet, the season came to an end for three other area golfers.
St. Clair senior Jolee King shot 97 for the 18 holes to tie for 20th. She missed qualifying for the state meet by two strokes.
St. Francis Borgia Regional seniors Hannah Dobsch and Kennedy Lange also ended their season Monday.
Dobsch shot 107 to tie for 33rd. Lange shot 115 and tied for 41st.
Tolton Catholic was the team winner with a score of 360. Tolton qualified for the state meet along with runner-up John Burroughs (365). Also playing as teams in the sectional were MICDS (376) and Visitation Academy (393).
Parker Perry of MICDS was the overall medalist, shooting 77, five strokes over par.
Villa Duchesne’s Emma Buell was second, a stroke behind Perry.
Lillian Knipfel ended third at 80 while Jayden Berrey of Tolton Catholic was fourth at 86.
Golfers from the top two teams advanced as did the top 15 golfers, plus ties, not on those teams.