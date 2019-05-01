The wrestling pride of St. Clair gained a gold medal on Saturday.
Randi Beltz, Class of 2009, won the gold in the women’s 68 kg class at the U.S. Open Wrestling Championships in Las Vegas.
Beltz was the winner in one of 10 weight classes at the event.
In the championship match, Beltz posted a domineering 10-1 victory against Jayden Laurent, the 2019 Women’s College Wrestling Association Champion and a member of the U.S. National Team.
Beltz took a step up in the tournament after finishing as the runner-up in her division in 2018.
A two-time state medalist during her high school career, Beltz wrestled in the same division as the boys and remains the only girl in MSHSAA history to win state wrestling medals while competing in the boys class. MSHSAA added a girls wrestling division for the first time this past winter.