The Lady Bulldogs started the season with a second-place finish.
St. Clair cross country took second place in the varsity girls race at the Arcadia Valley Invitational Saturday. The St. Clair boys placed eighth.
Potosi was the girls winner with 32 points on the day, followed by St. Clair’s 76. Other team scores included St. Pius X (108), Poplar Bluff (113), Woodland (116), Arcadia Valley (143), Dexter (147), North County (147) and Saxony Lutheran (212).
In the boys race Potosi also got the win with 65 points. The Trojans were joined in the top five by North County (109), Aracadia Valley (126), Poplar Bluff (143) and Kennett (155). Other boys scores were Dexter (162), West County (167), St. Clair (169), Windsor (181), Delta (195), Bloomfield (256), Puxico (293) and Grandview (309).
It was a good day overall, we had 15 (new personal records),” St. Clair Head Coach Ben Martin said.
Dexter’s Margo Nea won the girls race in 20:33.93.
St. Clair’s top finisher was Alyssa McCormack, who finished eighth in 23:12.6.
“Alyssa McCormack ran great,” Martin said. “She put a lot of miles in over the summer. Alyssa has been smashing practices with her effort. Alyssa has an awesome attitude about running and is pulling those other girls to get faster. I am glad to see her out front at races, she has earned her medals through sweat and tears.”
Also earning a medal for the Lady Bulldogs were Hanna Spoon (10th, 23:22.72), Olivia Pratt (25th, 24:41.34) and Arin Halmich (26th, 24:45.67).
Rounding out the girls race for St. Clair were Elexis Wohlgemuth (35th, 25:32.36), Melodi Miller (42nd, 25:57.84) and Alana Hinson (43rd, 25:59.11).
Jaden Deaton of Poplar Bluff finished first in the boys race in 17:05.9.
St. Clair’s Case Busse cracked the top 10, finishing seventh in 18:30.17.
“Case ran with vengeance,” Martin said. “This was the only meet he didn’t medal at last year, so he made sure to remedy. He got out to a great start and held on.”
Austin Duff also earned a medal for the Bulldogs, finishing 27th in 19:44.28.
“Austin Duff won his first varsity medal,” Martin said. “I am real proud of him. Austin has been working hard since track season and has really developed as a runner. He pushes hard at practice and his four years of work are paying off.”
The remaining runners for St. Clair were Noe Felber (62nd, 21:28.25), Austin Tobben (68th, 21:37.14), John Davenport Cortivo (71st, 21:44.16), Aiden McCormack (76th, 21:59.76) and Rafael Allen (100th, 23:36.75).
St. Clair next runs Saturday at Forest Park.