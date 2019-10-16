Times are falling at the right part of the season for the St. Clair cross country teams.
The Lady Bulldogs scored 130 points to finish fifth Thursday at the Orchard Farm Invitational while the boys team scored 210 points and finished 11th.
Westminster Christian Academy was the winner on the boys side with 59 points and Lutheran South topped the girls standings with 41.
Maplewood’s Malik Stewart was the boys individual winner with a time of 16:10.3. Lutheran South’s Macy Schelp turned in the top time of 18:53.98 in the girls race.
“We are coming together at the right time,” St. Clair Head Coach Ben Martin said. “We had 25 runners (set personal records) today.”
Among the stream of personal records for the Bulldogs were the team’s top finishers in each race, Hanna Spoon (13th place) for the girls in 21:29.04 and Case Busse (16th place) for the boys in 17:36.35.
“On the girls side, Hanna Spoon had her best race of the season and continues to be have a good kick,” Martin said. “She got out strong and held on.”
Alyssa McCormack was the second runner to medal for the Lady Bulldogs in the race, placing 18th in 21:55.8.
“Alyssa continues to run well and is being rewarded for her relentless work ethic in practice,” Martin said.
Rounding out the field for the St. Clair girls were Arin Halmich (34th, 23:14.92), Olivia Pratt (36th, 23:24.86), Elexis Wohlgemuth (42nd, 23:56.2), Ella Edsel (44th, 24:11.61) and Liliana Vernon (51st, 25:11.94).
“Elexis Wohlgemuth had another breakout race and lifetime (personal record),” Martin said. “She is a strong leader on the team and a real motivator for everyone, so it was nice to see her efforts pay off.”
Busse earned a medal for the boys and shaved another 11 seconds off his previous best the week before at Elsberry.
“Case continues to look very fast,” Martin said. “Our freshmen, Aiden McCormack and Jon Brewer, are having a great year, and both went under 20 today. We have such a young guys team, in a few years these boys are going to be winning a lot of meets.”
Austin Duff finished 37th for the Bulldogs in 18:25.8, followed by Noe Felber in 50th at 19:15.86.
Brewer and Aiden McCormack finished back-to-back with Brewer in 63rd at 19:35.42 and McCormack in 64th at 19:36.73.
Rafael Allen completed the finishes for St. Clair, finishing 95th in 22:57.27.