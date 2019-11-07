An already historic season continued for the St. Clair football Bulldogs in Week 10.
St. Clair (10-0, 6-0) used its tried and true recipe this year for success, a stubborn defense, and a pounding offense in defeating the Lutheran South Lancers (0-10), 42-6.
The win advances the Bulldogs to the second round of the Class 3 District 2 playoffs where they will host the St. Francis Borgia Knights (8-2), who were Week 10 winners over Bayless (2-8), 57-0.
Lutheran South knocked the Bulldogs out of the playoffs last year in the district semifinals. St. Clair Head Coach Brian Robbins says it is a new season and he is happy to get a win.
“We are 1-0, it’s just a survive and advance type of mentality right now,” said Robbins. “That’s the team that knocked us out last year, I know it’s not the same team, but we aren’t either. We will enjoy it for a short little bit then get going on Tuesday for Borgia.”
Statistics
St. Clair’s defense, which has allowed only 92 points (9.2 per game) all season, dominated the game by not allowing a first down until 7:45 of the third quarter.
Leading the defense was Wade Hoffman with five tackles and five assists, followed by Wes Hinson with three tackles and four assists.
Recording two tackles were Dayton Turner (two assists) and Dakota Gotsch. With one tackle each were Dalton Thompson (two assists and two interceptions), Damien McCoy and Wyatt Strothcamp (two assists).
The Bulldog offense, which scored on their first five possessions, accumulated 292 yards — 232 rushing and 60 passing.
Leading the rushing attack was Thompson with five carries for 70 yards and a touchdown. He was followed by Lance McCoy’s 11 rushes for 62 yards and a touchdown. Mardariries Miles had one rush for 27 yards and Landen Roberts made seven rushes for 25 yards and a touchdown.
Next was Turner with one rush for 15 yards and a touchdown, followed by Shane Stanfill’s six rushes for 14 yards, Gotsch’s four carries for 11 yards and Hoffman’s two rushes five yards.
Thompson was 2-3 passing for 60 yards and two touchdowns. Receiving the passes were Chase Walters with two receptions for 60 yards and two touchdowns.
The Bulldogs won big on the scoreboard, but Robbins said it was harder than it looked.
“It wasn’t easy, and I tried to explain that to the kids this week,” said Robbins. “They’re kids, but we buckled down when we had to and got the win. We played a beat-up team tonight in Lutheran South who plays a good schedule. I was impressed by their fight and how they played hard.”
The Bulldogs are a tight-knit group who have bonded together, and Robbins is proud of his team and credits his seniors for their leadership.
“We have got a number of kids who have great stories and I am really proud of them,” said Robbins. “Some of these kids are fighting through a lot of adversity in their personal lives and are able to give us two hours a day to play football and forget all that kind of stuff. They are committed to us and we are committed to them.”
Seniors on the team include the quarterback, Thompson, Turner, a wide receiver, and linemen Brendyn Stricker, Ryan Barrett and Damien McCoy.
“They have done an outstanding job of leading this group,” Robbins said. “I can’t say enough about them. They are selfless people.”
St. Clair will host a second-round game against the Borgia Knights and Robbins says his team will need to be ready.
“They are a good program, they are a perennial team in the area that has been a juggernaut,” said Robbins. “They have a Hall of Fame coach, Dale Gildehaus. (He) is a good guy and has been doing this for a long time. He has probably forgotten more football than I know. They will be prepared. They have good assistant coaches, good players and kids. I just hope we are ready to play and can put together a plan to compete.”
Robbins says his team is about as healthy as any team right now.
“We have the normal bumps and bruises,” said Robbins. “We don’t have anyone who has a season-ending thing right now. A couple of guys who didn’t play a whole lot tonight, but I am sure everybody in the state is like that. A couple dressed out in case we needed them to make sure the score stayed in our favor.”
Scoring Summary
The Bulldogs used their recipe for success as they forced the Lancers to a three and out on their first possession. Then taking over first and 10 at their own nine-yard line, the Bulldogs drove 91 yards, scoring on a five-yard run by Roberts. Also the team’s kicker, Roberts then converted the extra point to make it 7-0 at the 4:34 point.
St. Clair only scored one touchdown in the first quarter, but turned it on for four scores in the second period. After the defense forced the Lancers into a three-and-out on their next four possessions, the Bulldogs capitalized on each of their drives by scoring 28 points in the second quarter.
The first score came on a 15-yard run by Turner at 11:55 to make it 14-0. Lance McCoy scored on a one-yard run and after Roberts’ kick the score was 21-0 at the 4:08 mark.
The Bulldogs then decided to show that they were not only a running team, but could pass when needed. Thompson hooked up with Walters for strikes of 42 yards and 18 yards to go up 35-0 at half.
With a running clock, Thompson scored on a 50-yard run at 1:03 in third to go up 42-0 after Roberts’ kick.
The Lancers lone score came as time ran out on a two-yard run by Cam Offermann for a final of 42-6.
Robbins was proud of the way his younger players performed on that last drive.
“Hats off to our young kids,” said Robbins. “They fought, they were out there and out of their normal positions, they scraped and fought. It was good to get everybody in.”