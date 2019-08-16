Fall sports are back on the practice field and one St. Clair team wasted no time in getting started.
The cross country squad, coached by Ben Martin, turned out at the earliest possible moment on the first day of practices allowed by MSHSAA Monday as the team hosted its annual Midnight Mile.
A total of 37 runners, 23 girls and 14 boys, attended the first cross country practice. Those numbers are a slight increase from the 30 runners who went out for the team last season.
“The women’s team should be highly competitive,” Martin said. “I have 11-12 women competing for the seven Varsity spots and four of them put in a good amount of summer mileage. The girls team wants to go to state and I think anything less will be disappointing. I have two real leaders for captains, Alyssa McCormack and Alana Hinson. They are doing a great job setting the example and motivating the team.”
The boys team will bring back less experience for St. Clair, but Martin feels they can compete.
“We have a few boys who are going to be solid, but overall we are a young team,” Martin said. “The youth has ambition and talent, so if they stick around they will be real good in a few years. Case Busse looks sharp already and he has a solid work ethic.”
The girls golf team at St. Clair enters just its second season. Head Coach Jeff Van Zee returns to lead the team again with numbers already growing from a year ago.
“I had nine girls on the first day of practice,” Van Zee said. “Last year I had six, with two cheerleaders, so numbers are up from last year.”
The Lady Bulldogs return the entire golf roster from the previous season.
“I am excited about this year,” Van Zee said. “We have everyone back from last year, plus some additions. Some of the girls played a lot more golf during this summer over last summer. We should be more competitive in our matches and tournaments. We will have to wait and see what district we are in to see how that may go.”
Volleyball numbers are holdings steady in the team’s fifth season under Head Coach Kandice McCuskey.
The Lady Bulldogs have 22 players out for the team and may not make cuts. The team will field both a varsity and JV squad.
“We are making some adjustments to a few things and looking pretty good with them,” McCuskey said. “Our summer was good as in we tried out numerous rotations and are looking to fine tune them now.”
Teams will be able to play in preseason jamborees at the end of the second week of practices. The regular season will begin on Aug. 30.