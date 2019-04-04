Four area coaches and one area wrestler have been recognized by the Missouri Wrestling Coaches Association.
Class 2 285-pound state champion Aaron Herman of St. Clair was declared the Class 2 State Wrestler of the Year, as well as the District Wrestler of the Year in Class 2, District 1.
Aaron and his twin brother, Ryan, both captured individual state championships this season with Ryan winning the 182-pound title.
St. Clair Head Coach Mel Hughes and Assistant Coach Matt Woodcock were selected as District Coach and District Assistant Coach of the year, respectively in Class 2, District 1.
In Class 3, District 1, Pacific’s Head Coach Rob Schimsa and Assistant Coach Jesse Knott were the honorees.
The five state wrestlers of the year were Tyler Ross (Class 1 boys, Lawson), Aaron Herman, Sam Frankowski (Class 3, Rockwood Summit), Joshua Sanders (Class 4, Christian Brothers College) and Nonnie Justice (Class 1 girls, Harrisonville).
State Coaches of the Year were declared to be Charles Sheretz (Class 1 boys, Whitfield), Daryl Bradley (Class 2, Monett), Jeremy Phillips (Class 3, Neosho), Cornell Robinson (Class 4, CBC) and Randy Roark (Class 1 girls, Lebanon).
Buddy Smith (Class 1 boys, Whitfield), Ben Hohensee (Class 2, Monett), Chris Hailey (Class 3, Neosho), Chris Purcell (Class 4, CBC) and Matt Neely (Class 1 girls, Lebanon) were honored as the State Assistant Coaches of the Year.
Hughes was additionally recognized for reaching the 30 years coaching milestone.