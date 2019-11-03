History was not about to repeat itself, if the St. Clair volleyball Lady Bulldogs had anything to say about it.
St. Clair (28-4-2) rallied from losing the first set Tuesday in the Class 3 District 8 semifinals to finally vanquish event host Sullivan (19-12-3), 22-25, 25-16, 25-16.
“When we knew we were playing Sullivan in the semifinal game, we were very excited because obviously the first game earlier in the season wasn’t the outcome we wanted, especially knowing we were the better team,” St. Clair Head Coach Kandice McCuskey said. “In the first set, I felt we got stuck in a rotation and then couldn’t get out of it.
“In the huddle before the second game, we talked about how we weren’t losing to Sullivan and we had to pick it up,” McCuskey said. “The girls agreed and obviously went out there and did just that. Once Game 2 got going, I knew the girls weren’t going to look back. In the Seckman tournament we had lost the first set in the semifinal and championship games, and then the girls turned it on and never looked back. That’s what is so special about this team.”
Sullivan has had a hex over the Lady Bulldogs in recent meetings. One of St. Clair’s two Four Rivers Conference losses came at Sullivan Oct. 10, 27-25, 25-23. And, the Lady Eagles won in three games over St. Clair in last year’s Class 3 District 10 title match, 19-25, 25-15, 25-14.
This time, things changed.
In the opening set, the teams traded the lead multiple times. St. Clair grabbed momentum in the middle of the match and led 16-9 before Sullivan chipped back.
St. Clair held a five-point lead at 21-16, but Sullivan cut that down to one point on a pair of St. Clair attack errors.
St. Clair got a Gracie Sohn tip to stop the run and give St. Clair a 22-20 lead, but the Lady Eagles tied it on two St. Clair errors.
At that point, it became a game to three. Here, Sullivan excelled.
The Lady Eagles took the lead on a Emma Brune block.
A net violation gave Sullivan game point and an ace from Kya Harbour finished it.
“The first set reminded me very much of the conference match we played against St. Clair earlier this season,” Sullivan Head Coach Sarah Rochleau said. “We got down, fought back, and were able to win the game by playing great defense and serving tough.”
At that point, Sullivan seemed to be on the way to another win over St. Clair. The Lady Bulldogs didn’t play along to that script, however.
St. Clair came back out following the side change to control the second game. Setter Emma Hinson sprayed the ball out to a number of different hitters. Alohilani Bursey and Sohn got the majority of the attacks, but Makayla Johnson, Madison Lowder, Myah Dierker and Mackenzie Lowder also were major parts of the comeback.
Up 17-11, St. Clair saw Sullivan start to chip back again. This time, the Lady Bulldogs were able to stop the run.
Sullivan had no answer for Bursey in the middle or Sohn down the left side. Libero Kyley Henry joined the party with an ace to make it 23-15. After a Mackenzie Lowder block and a Johnson kill, St. Clair finished it off, 25-16.
That brought on a winner-take-all third set to see who would advance to face St. Francis Borgia Regional for the title.
The third game ran much like the other two. St. Clair rocketed out to an early lead, 8-2, but seemed to hit a wall at 15. Sullivan crept back to cut it to 14-8 and then 15-9.
At that time, St. Clair could afford to play sideout volleyball and the teams traded points. St. Clair hit 20 first and that brought another Sullivan rally.
St. Clair hit match point on a Bursey tip, 24-16, and won it on an ace by Kaylee Rampani.
“St. Clair really did a great job of not losing confidence or backing down in the second and third sets,” Rochleau said. “They passed the ball incredibly well and stayed really aggressive offensively. Bursey and Sohn are tough to stop in any circumstance, but it felt like they played with some extra fire and we just didn’t have an answer.”
Bursey paced the offense with 13 kills. Sohn was next with 12. Mackenzie Lowder had six kills while Johnson had three, Dierker added two and Madison Lowder had one kill.
Hinson recorded 34 assists. Bursey and Johnson each had one.
Bursey had five blocks, Mackenzie Lowder contributed four, and Dierker and Johnson each had one.
Bursey, Kaylee Rampani and Sohn each had one ace.
“Gracie Sohn and Alohilani Bursey were our big guns all season, but I have to give it to my other girls,” McCuskey said. “We all talked about how teams would be trying to stop those two, but we would need the other girls ready to fire as well. Mackenzie Lowder, my other middle, did a great job this whole season coming in with big blocks and big kills. It was nice to see her step up and be that other middle. Makayla Johnson knows where to put the ball. She’s a bit shorter but man can she jump. She’s one who will sneak a short tip on a team and score off of it. I have been very impressed with her hitting and aggressiveness all season.
“Madison Lowder and Myah Dierker are two who when the ball comes to them, they are ready and will be aggressive,” McCuskey said. “Honestly, all of my hitters seemed like they were ready to go that night. My back row with Kylie Henry and Kaylee Rampani, they both did a fantastic job of getting the ball to Hinson to make a play out of it. Those two back row girls might be small, but they aren’t afraid of that ball. Emma Hinson has done an absolutely amazing job of moving the ball around and getting it to the right people. I could go on and on about how much she stepped up this year and led the team.”
For Sullivan, Mallory Shetley led the attack with eight kills. Rylee Denbow was next with six. Riley Lock posed four kills while Emma Brune and Hailey Volkmann each had two. Harbour ended with one kill.
Denbow recorded 13 assists. Maci Nolie ended with four, Olivia Witt had two and Brune added one.
Lock had four blocks. Brune was next with three. Shetley and Volkmann each had two blocks.
Shetley served two aces. Saige Carey, Denbow and Harbour each added one.
Sullivan graduates Shetley, Lock, Harbour, Volkmann, Kierstin Jones and Adrian Bell.
“As for the seniors, I really hated for them to end their careers on this semifinal loss, but they should really be proud of all they have done for this program,” Rochleau said. “This group of six seniors, including Shetley and Lock, who have played varsity for four years, have played such an important role in all the successes we’ve had, especially in district competition. We’ve won three district titles, one advancement to quarterfinals, and 73 total program wins. That makes for a pretty impressive list of accomplishments. The dedication and leadership of all of our seniors will truly be missed.”