This one-run game went in St. Clair’s favor.
The Bulldogs (1-1) wrapped pool play in the Four Rivers Conference Classic Monday with a 3-2 home win against Rolla (0-3).
The visitors opened the scoring in the top of the second inning on a leadoff home run by Ethan Skyles.
St. Clair tied the score in the bottom of the fourth on a two-out bases-loaded single by Wes Hinson.
Rolla pulled back ahead by one in the next frame as Collin Woods doubled to drive in Cole Daniels.
St. Clair took the lead for the first time in the bottom of the fifth inning after Landon Roberts led off with a single. Rolla got back-to-back outs with Roberts advancing to second base on a fielder’s choice.
A two-out rally saw Blaine Downey double to trade places with Roberts on second and tie the game. Sam Oermann then doubled to drive in Downey, concluding the scoring.
Oermann was also the winning pitcher. He threw five innings, allowing two runs on five hits and two walks with five strikeouts.
Michael Hughes closed out the win over the last two innings without allowing a run. He surrendered one hit and one walk while striking out two.
“We battled the whole game,” St. Clair Head Coach Mitchell Lundy said. “Sam Oermann threw a heck of a game and Michael Hughes came in for the last two innings to get the save. We had a lot of kids step up and get some big hits. ... I was extremely proud of how our guys battled and kept competing.”
At the plate, Roberts led St. Clair with two hits, a walk, a stolen base and a run scored.
Downey doubled, walked, was hit by a pitch and scored twice with one run batted in.
Oermann went 1-3 with his RBI double.
Johnny Kindel singled and walked with one stolen base.
Cole Venable and Hinson both rapped out a single.
Woods took the loss on the mound for Rolla. He pitched 5.1 innings, surrendering three runs on six hits and three walks with seven strikeouts.
Hunter Hoss recorded the final two outs for Rolla. He allowed one hit and struck out one.
Daniels and Woods both recorded two hits for the visitors. Daniels also walked, stole two bases and scored a run.
Sykes’ home run and a single by Hoss were the only other Rolla hits in the contest.
Colby Shivers and Hoss both reached on a walk. Parker Yoacum was hit by a pitch.
The Bulldogs will next play in the trophy portion of the tournament, which will be another three-team round robin on Saturday. Whether St. Clair plays in the gold, silver or bronze pool will depend on if Rolla can beat Owensville Tuesday. If the Dutchmen win, they would secure a spot in the gold pool and send St. Clair to the silver pool. If Rolla wins, it would come down to a tiebreaker.
Those three teams are all in Pool A. St. Clair will play Saturday 9:30 a.m. and noon in a pair of games to be hosted by the corresponding finisher from Pool C — either Montgomery County, Pacific or St. James.