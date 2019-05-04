Both teams were in an unfamiliar setting Friday.
St. Clair (7-10, 3-4) came back from a 6-0 deficit to defeat Pacific (4-10, 3-4), 11-7, in the Four Rivers Conference finale for both teams at Rotary Recreational Complex - Ronsick Field. The game, originally scheduled for Thursday at Pacific, was postponed a day due to rain and moved to Washington with both teams already scheduled to play another game in the city that same afternoon.
Preceding the game, Pacific played at Washington and St. Clair played at St. Francis Borgia Regional. Those games are covered elsewhere in this section.
The result ensured the Bulldogs and Indians would end the season tied in the Four Rivers Conference standings. What place in the standings that will be remains to be determined with Union, Sullivan, Hermann and New Haven each having two conference games remaining on the schedule. Both St. James and Owensville have concluded Four Rivers Conference play at 4-3.
Pacific scored two runs in the bottom of the first inning Friday and added four more runs in the second. However, St. Clair came roaring back with seven runs in the top of the third.
“In the top of the third, Zack Teems got the rally started with a walk to lead off the inning,” St. Clair Head Coach Mitchell Lundy said. “We ended up scoring seven runs in the inning to take the lead. We brought Sam Oermann in for relief and he threw five innings and gave up one run. We battled back after being down 6-0 to win 11-7. I couldn’t have been more proud of them.”
A double by Landen Roberts, singles by Cole Venable and Chase Walters and six walks kept the rally going in the big St. Clair inning.
“Things were going really well, then Alec (Lonsberry) started to struggle on the mound,” Pacific Head Coach Jeff Reed said. “Wanted to give him the chance to work through the tough times. With the district coming up, pitchers are going to have to face some adversity and have to learn how to deal with it. If we continue to always go out and pull them they will never learn.
“Our relievers have to be able to come in and at least throw strikes. Tyler came in and settled things down defensively but then we went back to waiting for someone to get things going offensively. This is where we have struggled a lot this year on the offensive side. Always waiting for someone to get things started.”
St. Clair added four more runs in the top of the sixth inning. Pacific got one final run in the bottom of the seventh.
Oermann was the winning pitcher for the Bulldogs. After taking over in the third, he allowed one run on three hits and three walks in five innings pitched. Oermann recorded six strikeouts.
Michael Hughes was the starting pitcher for St. Clair. He threw two innings and allowed six runs on eight hits and one walk with two strikeouts.
Lonsberry started off on the mound for the Indians, lasting 2.2 innings. He allowed seven runs, one earned, on four hits and four walks with two strikeouts.
Dylan Myers recorded one out and allowed one hit.
Tyler Anderson pitched four innings. He allowed four runs, three earned, on three hits and one walk with six strikeouts.
Hughes led the St. Clair offense, going 2-3 with two doubles and a walk. He scored two runs.
Cole Venable and Zach Teems also had two hits in the contest, all singles. Venable drove in a run and scored twice. Teems walked once and scored.
Roberts’ double during the rally was his lone hit of the game, but he reached twice on walks, drove in two runs and scored twice.
Oermann and Walters each singled. Walters drove in two runs. Downey drew a walk.
Bailey Smith, Johnny Kindel and Timmy Hoffman each added a run scored for the Bulldogs. Kindel and Hoffman reached on a walk. Smith served as a courtesy runner and stole a base.
For the Indians at the plate, Dylan Myers, Jordan Cowsert and Nick Hoerchler had two hits each. Anderson, Lonsberry, TJ Griffith, Gavin Racer and Tanner Biedenstein all added one hit apiece.
Hoerchler doubled twice. Anderson, Griffith, Lonsberry and Myers each doubled. The other hits were all singles.
Myers and Giffith each drove in two runs. Cowsert and Lonsberry picked up one RBI each.
Anderson and Myers both crossed the plate twice. Cowsert, Biedenstein and Hoerchler scored once apiece.
Racer walked twice. Anderson and Lonsberry both walked once.
Griffith was hit by a pitch.
Racer stole a base.
Next up, St. Clair wraps up its home schedule Tuesday at home against Herculaneum at 4:30 p.m. Pacific plays on the road Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. at Cuba.