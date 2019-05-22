Three wins down and three more to go.
The St. Clair soccer Lady Bulldogs have reached the halfway point of the postseason after two wins in the district tournament and a 4-1 victory over Logan-Rogersville Saturday in the Class 2 sectional round.
What comes next is a state quarterfinal showdown on Wednesday against Pleasant Hill, the District 12 champion.
That game will be played at 5 p.m. at Pleasant Hill, located to the southeast of Kansas City. That will mean a bus ride of approximately four hours for the Lady Bulldogs.
Pleasant Hill comes into the game with a 22-1 record. The Chicks are in the midst of a 19-game winning streak.
As of the latest Missouri High School Soccer Coaches Association Poll on May 9, Pleasant Hill was the No. 1 ranked team in Class 2.
“We know it’s going to be a tough test,” St. Clair Head Coach Tim Isgrig said.
For the past five seasons, going back to 2015, Pleasant Hill has laid claim to a district championship. The Chicks finished in third place in Class 2 last season after a semifinal loss to the eventual state champions, O’Fallon Christian.
The Chicks have made it to the state quarterfinals in three of the past four seasons with a 1-2 record in the round of eight. The St. Clair girls soccer program is playing in the state quarterfinals for the first time, having won its first district championship last week.
The player to watch for the Chicks is forward Mackenzie DiMarco, who scored a whopping 76 goals during the 2018 season and 77 during the 2019 regular season.
As of the end of the 2019 regular season, DiMarco had scored 292 career goals.
However, the Lady Bulldogs defense won’t be easily intimidated after shutting out 50-plus goal scorer Sophia Nixon of Logan-Rogersville in the sectional round.
“I am so confident,” St. Clair senior defender Haley Buscher said. “I am so ready for (this next game). I think we’ve got it.”
St. Clair has won nine games in a row after battling to stay above the .500 mark earlier in the season. The Lady Bulldogs have held six opponents scoreless during the current winning streak and have a total of 11 shutouts on the season.
The Lady Bulldogs do not have a scorer as prolific as DiMarco, but relied on four different players to build a 4-0 halftime lead against Logan-Rogersville on Saturday.
Senior midfielder Chloe Merseal has led the team this season with 14 goals and 16 assists (44 points), tops in both categories. She ranks as the second all-time highest career scorer in the program’s history. However, her status for Wednesday’s contest remains up in the air after a knee injury in the first 10 minutes of the sectional contest.
St. Clair has received at least one goal or assist from 14 different players over the course of the season. Seven different players have notched a game-winning goal.
The winner of Wednesday’s contest will advance to play either Notre Dame de Sion (23-1-1) or Rosati-Kain (17-7) in the state semifinals on May 29 at Swope Soccer Village in Kansas City. The championship and third-place games will be held on May 30.