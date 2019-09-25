The Lady Bulldogs were winners in their own golf tournament Monday.
With three finishers in the top 15, St. Clair shot a combined 380 to take first place. St. Francis Borgia Regional placed second with 396 strokes, followed by Union in third at 400 and Washington in fourth at 414.
Other team scores included Warrenton (439), Pacific (446), Lutheran St. Charles (452) and the Union JV team (489).
St. Clair’s Maria Bozada shot a 79 to tie for first with Wright City’s Katie Schanuel. The edge went to Schanuel on a scorecard playoff.
“Bozada had a rough start as she was five over after two holes, but played a solid round and ended the day eight over,” St. Clair Head Coach Jeff Van Zee said. “I was really proud of the way she battled and didn’t get down after that start. I feel she put a lot of pressure on herself because she was expected to win it at her home course.”
Jolee King was the next area finisher in fourth place with 93 strokes.
“King had a fantastic round,” Van Zee said. “Her 93 was a new personal best. She finished with two triple bogeys, so she could have easily been in the 80s. (I am) extremely happy with how she played and hope she can continue to improve as we move towards districts.”
Borgia’s Cailey Foss and Union’s Emily Young both shot a 94 to tie for fifth.
“We finally had some good weather and the girls played like I have been hoping they would all day,” Borgia Head Coach Michael Pelster said. “While we still have plenty of areas to improve, we really posted some good scores today. All the girls hit some really good shots today. Between now and the end of the season, we just need to work on the consistency required in this game. All five of the girls posted their best 18-hole round of the season and we broke 400 for the first time as a team this year.”
Belle Nieder of Borgia placed seventh with a 95.
“It was great seeing some long putts fall today for the girls because we have been spending quite a bit of practice on speed of the putts,” Pelster said. “Cailey and Belle really hit the ball well from tee to green.”
Pacific’s Audrey Wood took eighth place with 96.
Grace Bryson of Washington and Sydney Hittson of Union tied for ninth with a 97.
“Overall as a team I felt like we took a step back,” Washington Head Coach Adam Fischer said. “Grace Bryson had a really good round, especially her front nine, but she struggled, like the rest of the team, on her back nine.”
Mia Lanemann placed 12th for the Lady Jays with her round of 100.
St. Clair’s Anna Conner and Borgia’s Kennedy Lange tied for 13th with 103.
Tying for 15th were Union’s Skyar Traffas and Borgia’s Hannah Dobsch.
“Hannah has been hammering the ball off the tee of late and has really good ball striking of late,” Pelster said. “Kennedy may have been the most impressive of the bunch today because she seemed lost after four holes but stayed calm and figured it out to post a score.”
Kynzi Humphrey (105) and Ally Newton (109) rounded out the St. Clair scores.
“(I am) pleased that we held on to win first place and there are plenty of bright spots,” Van Zee said. “We just need to eliminate some of the blow-up holes and shoot better as a team to get ready for districts.”
Natalie Bell shot a 114 for the Lady Knights.
Union’s Josie Lause shot a 105 and Natalie Miner a 109.
Washington got a 108 from Emma Lock, a 109 from Kyla Engemann and a 121 from Joie Heien.
Joining Wood for Pacific were Mackenzie Arnold (111), Natalie Simeone (118), Maddie Brooks (121) and Macy Caldwell (128).