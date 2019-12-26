Led by two individual champions and four runners-up, the St. Clair Lady Bulldogs claimed second place at the Ft. Zumwalt East Girls Wrestling Tournament.
St. Clair posted 165.5 points, second only to Waynesville’s 190.5 during the two-day event.
Cassidy Shoemate (110) and Lili Vernon (115) both captured individual championships. Emma Davis (120), Hannah Thacker (125), Elexis Wohlgemuth (142) and Makenzie Turner (235) each finished second.
“For many of our wrestlers this was their first tournament championship finals appearance,” St. Clair Head Coach Mel Hughes said. “Winning championships on the girls side were Lili Vernon, a freshman, and Cassidy Shoemate, a senior. Although they fell short of a victory in their finals bout, our coaching staff is proud of the overall tournament performance of junior Emma Davis, freshman Hannah Thacker, junior Elexis Wohlgemuth and senior Makenzie Turner.”
Shoemate pinned all three of her opponents, starting with Ali Burkemper (Ft. Zumwalt North, 1:40) and Makayla Parks (McCluer, 1:08). In the finals, she defeated Marianna Root (Waynesville) in 2:50.
Vernon won a 6-0 decision against Kali Hampton (Ft. Zumwalt East) and by pin against Bridgette Burnett (Pattonville, 2:53) before pinning Jersey Parson (Francis Howell, 3:37) for the championship.
Davis started with a win by pin against Jaylen Williams (Waynesville, 3:55) and an 11-4 decision win against Breanna Tribbitt (Pattonville). In the finals, she was pinned by unbeaten Autumn Flanigan (Troy).
Thacker scored a pin against Hadley Bommarito (Ft. Zumwalt West, 1:54) and then a 10-8 decision against Isabella Contreras (Waynesville). She was pinned in the finals by Kaylee Williams (Waynesville).
Wohlgemuth pinned Cindey Bell (McCluer, 2:50) and Emmaline Steel (Pacific, 5:41) and then won a 13-4 major decision over Kiera Gonzales (Ft. Zumwalt West) to reach the championship. Sornia McPherson (Waynesville) pinned her in the championship round.
Turner pinned Esther Gbloesse (Pattonville) in 11 seconds and then lost a 6-3 decsion against Kenlen Fergin (Ft. Zumwalt North) in the championship round.
Kaitlyn Janson (135) placed fifth in her division for the Lady Bulldogs. She lost against Jessie Dean (Ft. Zumwalt West) by pin in her first match, but then rebounded to win three straight matches by pin. Her final match for fifth place saw her pin Maddy Barton (Marquette) in three minutes even.
Berlyn Wohlgemuth (187) placed seventh for St. Clair with a 3-2 record. She won three times by pin, finishing with a victory in 1:23 against Mae Steward (Kirkwood) in the seventh-place match.
St. Clair will next wrestle Jan. 3-4 at the Wonder Woman Tournament at Battle in Columbia.